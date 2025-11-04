Mandaue: 9 confirmed dead due to Typhoon Tino

Flood waters nearly reach the second floor of a house in Sitio Grancena, Barangay Opao, Mandaue City on Tuesday, November 4, after Typhoon Tino passed through Cebu. | Mathew Jerald Naparate via Ian Peter Guanzon

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government confirmed that nine people died following the impact of Typhoon Tino.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano in his Facebook Page reported that the fatalities include a 48-year-old woman and a young girl in Barangay Tabok, two women and a man in Barangay Paknaan, two men in Barangay Cabancalan, a woman in Barangay Umapad, and another woman in Barangay Canduman.

Ouano did not disclose the specific cause of their deaths.

Trapped in homes

On Tuesday morning, Nov. 4, few individuals were reported to be trapped in their homes and evacuated after the Butuanon River overflowed following hours of continuous rain.

Butuanon River’s upstream is located in Cebu City while its downstream portion flows through Mandaue City — which receives much of the river’s overflow during heavy rains.

According to Buddy Alain Ybañez, Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) head, preemptive evacuations were already implemented on Monday, Nov. 4. Some residents voluntarily went to evacuation centers, while others were assisted by barangay officials.

Rising floodwaters

However, several families who stayed in their homes were later caught by the rising floodwaters around 4 a.m. Tuesday and had to be rescued. Most of the affected areas were along the Butuanon River.

Ybañez added that while some residents were aware their areas were flood-prone, many did not expect the water to rise as high as it did, with floods reportedly reaching the second floor of some houses.

Post-storm situation

Meanwhile, Ouano added that he, together with teams from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), City Social Welfare Services (CSWS), and other city departments, visited evacuation centers in Barangays Opao, Ibabao-Estancia, and Looc to evaluate the post-storm situation.

Relief distribution and clearing operations are ongoing throughout the city, coordinated by the CDRRMO, Barangay DRR offices, and CSWS.

“Magpakalig-on ta Mandauehanon ug magpadayun ta sa pagtinabangay ug pagbangon,” said Ouano.

(Mandauehanon, let us stay strong, and continue to help each other and to rise up.)

