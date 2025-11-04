Mandaue: 9 confirmed dead due to Typhoon Tino
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government confirmed that nine people died following the impact of Typhoon Tino.
Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano in his Facebook Page reported that the fatalities include a 48-year-old woman and a young girl in Barangay Tabok, two women and a man in Barangay Paknaan, two men in Barangay Cabancalan, a woman in Barangay Umapad, and another woman in Barangay Canduman.
Ouano did not disclose the specific cause of their deaths.
READ: TINO: Live updates
Trapped in homes
On Tuesday morning, Nov. 4, few individuals were reported to be trapped in their homes and evacuated after the Butuanon River overflowed following hours of continuous rain.
Butuanon River’s upstream is located in Cebu City while its downstream portion flows through Mandaue City — which receives much of the river’s overflow during heavy rains.
According to Buddy Alain Ybañez, Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) head, preemptive evacuations were already implemented on Monday, Nov. 4. Some residents voluntarily went to evacuation centers, while others were assisted by barangay officials.
READ: Thousands flee homes as Mandaue floods reach second floor
Rising floodwaters
However, several families who stayed in their homes were later caught by the rising floodwaters around 4 a.m. Tuesday and had to be rescued. Most of the affected areas were along the Butuanon River.
Ybañez added that while some residents were aware their areas were flood-prone, many did not expect the water to rise as high as it did, with floods reportedly reaching the second floor of some houses.
READ: Tino’s reported death toll jumps to 26 — OCD
Post-storm situation
Meanwhile, Ouano added that he, together with teams from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), City Social Welfare Services (CSWS), and other city departments, visited evacuation centers in Barangays Opao, Ibabao-Estancia, and Looc to evaluate the post-storm situation.
Relief distribution and clearing operations are ongoing throughout the city, coordinated by the CDRRMO, Barangay DRR offices, and CSWS.
“Magpakalig-on ta Mandauehanon ug magpadayun ta sa pagtinabangay ug pagbangon,” said Ouano.
(Mandauehanon, let us stay strong, and continue to help each other and to rise up.)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.