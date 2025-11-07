Cebuana shares journey as Filipino artist in her artwork in Las Vegas

Loisse Ledres displays her “See the Music All Around Us” art installation at the city hall of Las Vegas in the USA.

CEBU CITY, Philippines- For Loisse Ledres, putting together her installation at the Las Vegas City Hall served as catharsis to her personal and professional journey as a Filipino artist in a city known for its dazzling lights and nonstop entertainment.

Ledres offers a glimpse of her Filipino upbringing as she celebrates the vibrant culture of Las Vegas through “See the Music All Around Us,” on display at City Hall until March 2026. She used wood with vibrant colors and lighting to capture the communal experience of sound and dance, which are truly hallmarks of the city, best known as the Entertainment Capital of the World and her heritage.

Born in Cebu

Born in Cebu City, Ledres draws deeply from her Filipino upbringing, where music and dance were at the heart of every communal gathering — from karaoke-filled fiestas to family reunions that always included performances. She grew up in Talamban until her family migrated to the United States when she was in 6th grade.

“I grew up in Talamban until I was 11 years old and just graduated 6th grade. I traveled to Balamban a lot to visit my Dad’s side of the family on weekends or in the summers,” said Ledres.

“I loved that we had the option to go to fiestas, and still have a quieter life in the province, where I could learn from elders about their life experiences,” Lendres said.

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Migrated to North Carolina

She said her family first migrated to a small town in North Carolina, and she has since moved to New Mexico, New York, and currently, Nevada.

“Music was always around me growing up. It wasn’t just entertainment, it was how we expressed joy, connection, and belonging,” Ledres said of her work. “This piece captures all of that energy — a tribute to community, culture, and the creative pulse of Las Vegas,” she added.

Ledres took inspiration from concert posters from the 1970s and handmade zines to capture the themes of freedom and music’s spontaneity, carving and layering it on wood, and splashing it with vibrant hues and washing it in light. Her theater and background in set-design also echo in her large-scale visual compositions.

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‘See the Music All Around Us’

“With figures in motion, I sought ‘See the Music All Around Us’ to capture the fleeting feeling of being surrounded by sound — remembering only flashes of light, laughter, and movement from a night of celebration,” she explained.

Ledres’ installation–which can be found between the Arts District, Downtown, and the Strip–puts “a vibrant display of wood, paint and light as a dedication to music.”

“It seeks to be a visualization of how rhythm, lyrics and melodies support our instinctual desire to understand ourselves and our place in the world,” she added.

“I leaned into abstraction to reflect the undefinable impact music can have on us. I enjoy live music so much for that reason and wanted the art to feel like the flashes of color, shape and light that is left in our memory the day after a really great show,” she continued. “Music is a universal connector across generations, languages and beliefs,” she added.

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Las Vegas community

“Getting to know the Vegas community over the years, I’ve seen and felt the love performers and audiences alike have for coming together, celebrating art and spreading contagious joy. We need this connection to build on if we ever want to collectively change things for the better,” she said.

Putting together the installation, which Ledres considers to be her last major project for the year, helped her overcome self-doubt on the skill as an artist and a creative individual.

“I had to learn to really trust my vision and instincts with this project. From the gentle and not so gentle prodding from my therapist, family and closest friends, I’ve learned to stop minimizing my skills and creativity,” she said.

“For so long, self-doubt and outside voices have taught me that my point of view isn’t as important as others with more experience, resources or connections. As I shift towards this path as an artist, I’m so excited to see what else I can dream up and make into a reality,” she continued.

She expressed gratitude to her team whom she leaned on to complete the installation.

“I was really nervous all summer about facing this project because it’s something I’ve never done before at this scale. It’s gonna be tedious, messy and a lot of sanding,” Ledressaid. “But my friends recently reminded me that ‘if you’re not scared, then it’s not worth doing,’” she added.

Trip to Philippines

Ledres, who is planning a trip to the Philippines next year, hopes to do an installation for Cebu City, which she credits as her inspiration in her works.

“It would be a dream to do something for Sinulog, even more specifically, for a public area where people gather or dance. Maybe in a park or mall center? My favorite places growing up to go to in Cebu were IT Park/Ayala Terraces where nature and built environment were combined,” she said.

“I would love to reflect the synchronicity of the Sinulog choreography–the vibrant detail of the costumes, and the way the city pauses to enjoy and celebrate something together,” she said. “I want to reflect all of that in the artwork.”