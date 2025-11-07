Fung-wong nears PAR, rains and possible Signal No. 1 over northern Cebu 

Fung-wong further intensifies over the Philippines Sea, Northeast of Palau | Photo courtesy of Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While Typhoon Tino no longer poses a threat to Cebu, the province’s northern areas may be placed under Signal No. 1 by Sunday, November 9, as Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Fung-wong moves closer to the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

According to Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, the storm’s radius is around 720 kilometers from its center.

Based on their forecast track, STS Fung-wong’s center won’t pass Cebu, but due to its wide radius, it could still bring light to occasional heavy rains to parts of the Visayas, including Cebu.

Furthermore, Signal No. 1 may be raised over northern Cebu as the storm’s outer rainbands begin to affect the region, added Quiblat.

READ: Tino exits PAR; new storm ‘Uwan’ may enter Saturday x

Fung-wong intensifies into a severe tropical storm

Pagasa said Fung-wong has intensified into a severe tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 115 km/h.

The storm, which will be named “Uwan” once it enters PAR, may reach typhoon category within the next 24 hours.

Fung-wong is expected to enter PAR by midnight or early Saturday morning, November 8.

Based on Pagasa’s latest forecast track, the weather system is headed toward Northern or Central Luzon, where it may make landfall by Monday, November 10.

Quiblat urged residents, especially those in low-lying and riverside areas, to remain alert and monitor weather updates from Pagasa and local disaster officials.

The public is reminded to stay vigilant despite the storm’s projected path being away from Cebu.

Quiblat stressed the importance of continuous monitoring of Pagasa bulletins and local advisories, as weather conditions may still deteriorate beginning Sunday.

READ: Marcos declares nat’l calamity ahead of possible super typhoon

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