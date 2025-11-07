Fung-wong further intensifies over PH sea northeast of Palau – Pagasa

(PAGASA satellite image)

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Fung-wong (international name) has further intensified as it moves over the Philippine Sea northeast of Palau, the weather bureau said Friday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Fung-wong’s center was estimated at 1,315 km. east of Eastern Visayas outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

READ: Pagasa: Fung-Wong now a severe tropical storm, to enter PAR Saturday

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

It is moving west-northwestward at 20 kph and is expected to enter the PAR either late Friday evening or early Saturday morning. Once inside, it will be given the local name Uwan.

READ: Marcos declares national calamity due to Tino, looming Super Typhoon Uwan

PAGASA said the tropical cyclone may rapidly intensify and reach typhoon category within 24 hours and could become a super typhoon by Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

Its landfall is forecast over the southern portion of Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora late Sunday or early Monday before crossing Northern Luzon and emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Tropical cyclone wind signals may be hoisted over parts of Southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and the Caraga Region, as early as Friday afternoon or evening, in anticipation of strong winds.

The highest possible wind signal under the current forecast scenario is Signal No. 5.

PAGASA said weather conditions are expected to deteriorate starting Sunday, with potentially life-threatening winds and heavy rains possible over northern and portions of central Luzon on Monday and Tuesday. (PNA)

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