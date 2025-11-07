Residents from Barangay Bonbon still in evacuation sites days after Tino

The floodwater in Mananga River in Sitio Biasong, Barangay Bonbon, Cebu City, following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino earlier this week. | Photo courtesy of Sheenadelle Lombrino

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hundreds of residents from Bonbon, a mountain barangay in Cebu City, remain in evacuation sites as of Friday, November 7, following the massive flooding and landslides that destroyed dozens of houses at the height of Typhoon Tino’s onslaught earlier this week.

According to Bonbon Barangay Captain Grace Duragos, more than 50 houses were totally damaged.

She said that the Mananga River’s powerful current overwhelmed the flood control structures. As a result, floodwater spilled over and swept away homes in Sitio Managuksok, Sitio Biasong, and Sitio Camarin.

“Ang sapa gyud diri, ang kana ganing flood control, gilapasan gyud sa tubig. Lapas gyud, sobra pa, mao na nga paglapas, ang katong mga balay nga naa sa kilid sa flood control, nanga-flush gyud siya.”

Portions of the flood control project in all three phases were damaged, while two small bridges in Sitio Luksoon and Sitio Camarin were either destroyed or rendered impassable, added Duragos.

Recovery efforts ongoing

Barangay personnel have been conducting clearing operations since Wednesday, November 5, prioritizing access roads to affected sitios.

Duragos said they hired additional workers to speed up the cleanup as thick mud and debris buried parts of homes in Sitio Biasong:

“Nanuhol jud ko og mga taw para madali og clear kay ang mga balay didto, naa’y uban parts sa balay nga amoang patabangan gyud kay daghan gyud kaayo, murag half sa balay, ang kanang lapok, nisulod sa mga balay gyud.”

The barangay has also been struggling with water supply interruptions, as the hoses connecting their spring source were swept away by the flood.

READ: Cebu City under state of calamity after Tino’s onslaught

Families displaced

Data from the barangay showed that a total of 666 families — or 2,577 individuals — remain displaced.

Of this number, 51 families (209 individuals) are staying at Bonbon National High School, 16 families (69 individuals) at Biasong Daycare Center, 10 families (46 individuals) at Camarin Chapel, and 4 families (14 individuals) at Guila-Guila Homebase.

Many evacuees have yet to return home as several areas remain unsafe due to landslides and uncleared debris.

“Naa gyu’y mga taw sa evacuation centers kay wala man sila’y mga balay. Naa pa sila diri kay naa ma’y landslide sa ilahang area so dili gyud sila mukompyansa og uli didto,” Duragos said.

Zero casualties in Barangay Bonbon

The barangay captain credited their preemptive evacuation efforts for preventing casualties.

Before Typhoon Tino struck, officials advised residents living near rivers and landslide-prone areas to evacuate to safer ground.

“Before gyud sa typhoon, nag-recorida gyud ko kay I know ang Typhoon Tino, kusog gyud ang uwan. So nag-evacuate ang duol sa riprap, duol sa sapa, tanan nag-evacuate. Including sa katong mga landslide-prone areas. That’s why wala mi casualties nga mga taw, mga hayop lang,” Duragos said.

She recounted that one family narrowly escaped the floods by climbing an acacia tree when the water rapidly rose:

“Naa gyu’y usa ka family nga maygani naluwas pa kay nakakatkat sa kahoy. Unya dako naman kaayo ang flood, wala na’y makatabang kay mura’g dako kaayo ni siya nga area, open, unya di naman sila kadagan tungod kay kusog, maong nikatkat sila didto sa acacia. Maynalang naluwas kay wala gyud maabti sa baha.”

READ: Mountain barangays cry for help as shortages persist in Tino’s aftermath

Appeals for aid

While the Cebu City Government has distributed rice and relief goods, Duragos said the assistance remains insufficient:

“Need gyud nila kay bugas, unya tubig, naa sad kailangan og mga sinina kay na-flush ilahang balay, wala na sila’y mga clothes kay nadala gyud hurot.”

Duragos added that she continues to request heavy equipment from the city government to clear flood debris, particularly in Sitio Biasong, amid fears of another flood if rains persist:

“Until now, especially didto sa Sitio Biasong, wala pa gyu’y equipment diri nisulod. Nagsige na ko og request sa city kay ang ako, mahadlok ko basin mubaha nasad, ug ang baha mubalik nasad og sulod sa mga balay-balay.”

As recovery operations continue, Duragos expressed that the cleanup remains a challenge due to the extent of the damage and the lack of equipment, but efforts are ongoing to restore access and safety for displaced families before they can return home.

READ: Typhoon Tino death toll rises to 188; 135 still missing – OCD

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