Flood deaths: 12 of 14 bodies found in Mandaue are from Cebu City – exec

Flood waters nearly reach the second floor of a house in Sitio Grancena, Barangay Opao, Mandaue City on Tuesday, November 4, after Typhoon Tino passed through Cebu. | Mathew Jerald Naparate via Ian Peter Guanzon [FILE PHOTO]

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Twelve of the 14 bodies of dead flood victims found in Mandaue City after the onslaught of Typhoon Tino were not residents of the city but of Cebu City, while the remaining two are still unidentified.

Lawyer Gonzalo Malig-on, Mandaue city cdministrator, confirmed the report, saying the Philippine National Police and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) identified the victims based on verification.

READ: Mandaue to be placed under state of calamity, Tino death toll at 12

“Syempre, pag-initial nga report based ra man sa available nga bodies. We thought nga tanan from Mandaue but pagkahibawo na sa identity, 12 ang dili from Mandaue, ” said Malig-on.

(Of course, if it is an initial report that is based only on the bodies that are available. We all thought that these are from Mandaue but when their identities were known, 12 were not from Mandaue.)

However, Malig-on said there was still one resident of Mandaue who was missing.

READ: Typhoon Tino death toll rises to 188; 135 still missing — OCD

Malig-on added that the preemptive evacuation helped prevent more casualties, noting that the Butuanon River flowed through nine barangays in Mandaue, starting from Cabancalan.

“It means nga ang massive preemptive evacuation nakatabang to. Laliman ka kataas baya kaayo na ang Butuanon River, ” he said.

(It means that the massive preemptive evacuation helped. Think about it, Butuanon river is really a long river.)

Last Monday, November 3, before Typhoon Tino struck Cebu, Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano issued Executive Order No. 2025-057, directing preemptive evacuation for all residents specially those in flood-prone and high-risk areas.

READ: Thousands flee homes as Mandaue floods reach second floor

The upstream portion of the Butuanon River is located in Cebu City, while the downstream or receiving water area is in Mandaue City.

For Mandaue residents who lost their lives during the typhoon, the city government will provide financial assistance of P50,000, as earlier announced by Mayor Ouano.

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