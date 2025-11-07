Toledo Xignex Trojans clinch 19th win in PCAP Wesley So Cup

Toledo Xignex Trojans logo | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans continued their dominant run in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup after posting a pair of lopsided victories on Wednesday, November 5, just a day after Typhoon Tino battered Cebu.

The Trojans first crushed the Camarines Soaring Eagles, 15.5–5.5, and then secured an easy default win over the Bacolod Blitzers, 21–0, to stay firmly atop the Southern Division standings with 19 wins and 3 losses.

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Despite power outages and disruptions caused by the typhoon, most of Toledo’s Cebu-based players managed to compete.

Against Camarines, International Master (IM) Eric Labog Jr. led the way on Board 1, defeating Giovanni Mejia in both the blitz and rapid rounds. The Trojans dominated the blitz segment, 5.5–1.5, before closing out the rapid round, 10–4.

American FIDE Master (FM) Steven Breckenridge split his games with Vladimir Gonzales, while Carlos Edgardo Garma, IM Joel Pimentel, and Elwin Retanal swept their respective matches in both rounds to complete the rout.

Toledo later earned a default victory after Bacolod’s players were unable to connect due to widespread internet and power outages across Negros Island, which was also hit by Typhoon Tino.

Both Bacolod and Camarines now share identical 14–8 records, trailing the Trojans in the South Division.

Only six matches remain before the Wesley So Cup’s elimination round wraps up on November 15.

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