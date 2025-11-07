Aloguinsan lineman electrocuted while restoring Tino-damaged power lines

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 25-year-old junior lineman of an electric company died after being electrocuted while repairing damaged power lines in Barangay Bojo, Aloguinsan, Cebu, on Thursday afternoon, November 6.

Police identified the victim as Junric Ninal Heraldez, a married resident of Toledo City. He was part of a crew dispatched to restore electricity in areas affected by Typhoon Tino.

The Aloguinsan Police said they received a report from a concerned citizen about an alleged electrocution incident in Barangay Bojo at around 2:49 p.m. Responding officers immediately proceeded to the site to verify the report.

Upon arrival, the police learned that the victim had already been rushed to the Aloguinsan Rural Health Center.

However, the attending physician, Dr. Thalia Joy Chan, declared him dead on arrival.

READ: Cebu City under state of calamity after Tino’s onslaught

Electrocuted while restoring power lines

Initial investigation revealed that Heraldez and his senior lineman, identified as Raynel Tabayan Cano, were working together to fix damaged electrical lines. They were assigned to repair a section of the power line connected to a transformer in the barangay.

Before the incident, Cano reportedly advised Heraldez not to begin restoring the portion of the line near the transformer, as he was still reviewing the other connections in the area.

Despite the instruction, the victim allegedly held a live wire by accident, resulting in a fatal electrocution.

Authorities said Heraldez suffered severe electric shock that caused his instantaneous collapse while on duty.

No foul play

Fellow workers and nearby residents immediately tried to help and transported him to the health center, but his injuries proved fatal.

Police noted that the area where the electrocution occurred had several lines that strong winds and falling debris had damaged during Typhoon Tino.

Following the investigation, authorities confirmed that no foul play was involved in the incident. They described it as a work-related accident that occurred in the course of power restoration operations.

READ: Typhoon Tino causes power outages for 1.4M households

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