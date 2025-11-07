Vincent Astrolabio faces unbeaten Japanese-American in Florida

Katsuma Akitsugi (left) and Vincent Astrolabio (right) pose for the camera during their weigh-in. | Pro Box photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio is set for another tough test as he squares off against undefeated Japanese-American prospect Katsuma Akitsugi in a 10-round bout on Friday, November 7 (Saturday, Nov. 8 in Manila) in Lakeland, Florida.

Astrolabio and Akitsugi faced each other for the first time during Friday’s official weigh-in at the RP Funding Center, where both fighters came in within the bantamweight limit.

Astrolabio tipped the scales at exactly 118 pounds, while Akitsugi came in slightly lighter at 117.6.

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The bout is part of the Pro Box Promotions and Sampson Boxing card.

Astrolabio, 28, who now trains and fights out of the United States, holds a professional record of 20 wins (15 by knockout) against five defeats. He rose to prominence after challenging Japanese superstar Junto Nakatani for the WBC world bantamweight title in July 2024, though he suffered a first-round knockout loss.

Determined to bounce back, Vincent Astrolabio returned to action last April with a first-round knockout victory over Thailand’s Prasitsak Phaphrom in a non-title bout held in Manila.

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Akitsugi, meanwhile, enters the fight with an unblemished 13-0 record, including three knockouts. The 26-year-old is currently ranked No. 12 in the IBF bantamweight division and has earned a reputation for outclassing Filipino opponents—having previously defeated Jonas Sultan, Aston Palicte, and Filipino-American Arnold Dinong.

For Astrolabio, a victory over Akitsugi would not only mark a crucial step toward another world title shot but also serve as redemption for his countrymen who fell short against the Japanese-American contender.

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