Donaire, Tsutsumi speak in a presser ahead of world title clash in Japan

Photo caption: Seiya Tsutsumi poses with Nonito Donaire who appeared virtually in their press conference. | Photo from Viva Promotions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Currently training in Cebu, former four-division world champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. appeared virtually during the official press conference for his upcoming world title bout against Japan’s WBC Emeritus champion Seiya Tsutsumi, set for December 17 in Tokyo.

The press conference, held on November 6, featured Donaire streaming live from his training camp at the Omega Boxing Gym in Mandaue City, while MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons attended in Japan. Gibbons co-promotes the event alongside Teiken Promotions.

READ: Nonito Donaire returns, wins WBA interim title

“It’s an honor for me to have this opportunity to fight one of the best in the division,” Donaire said, addressing Tsutsumi during the press conference.

For his part, Tsutsumi expressed deep respect for the Filipino legend but vowed to prepare thoroughly.

“He’s not an opponent I can easily beat, so I want to stay mentally strong, train properly, and make sure I have no regrets in the remaining month and a half,” said Tsutsumi through a translator.

At 43, Donaire aims to become the oldest bantamweight world champion in boxing history, taking on a 29-year-old defending champion in his prime.

Donaire holds a professional record of 43 wins (28 by knockout) and 8 losses, while Tsutsumi remains unbeaten with a 12-0-3 (win-loss-draw) record, including 8 knockouts.

READ: Nonito Donaire eyes history in Japan world title fight

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