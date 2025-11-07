Bakbakan 4: Sarino, Bustrillo make weight for Danao encounter

Mark Anthony Sarino (right) and Brian Bustrillo (left) pose for the camera during the weigh-in. | Photo from Christopher Tepora.

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s all systems go for Bakbakan 4, the latest installment of the Big Yellow Boxing Promotions series, on Saturday, November 8, at the ConEquip Office in Mandaue City.

The official weigh-in took place Friday at the ConEquip Office in Mandaue City, where all fighters made weight, clearing the way for an action-packed night of boxing.

Headlining the card are main event protagonists Mark Anthony Sarino and Brian Bustrillo, who both passed the scales without issue. Sarino weighed in at 116 pounds, while Bustrillo tipped the scales at 115. They’ll slug it out in an eight-round battle for the Visayas Professional Boxing Association (VisProBa) title.

READ: ‘Bakbakan Kwatro’ fight card postponed after Tino

Originally slated for November 5, the event was moved to Saturday due to the aftermath of Typhoon Tino, which affected several areas in Cebu.

The 22-year-old Sarino enters the ring with a 5-1 record (3 KOs) and a three-fight winning streak. Bustrillo brings a 4-1 slate (3 KOs) and will look to halt Sarino’s momentum.

READ: Eman Bacosa making his own name and embracing Pacquiao legacy

Adding excitement to the Bakbakan 4 fight card is Taiwanese contender Ming Hung Lee (10-1, 7 KOs). He fights veteran journeyman Jason Tinampay (14-22-2, 11 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Adding local flavor, hometown bet Nino Jay Malbago (2-0) of Danao City will take on Simeon Gabo in a four-rounder.

Rounding out the Bakbakan 4 undercard are matchups featuring Ralph Vincent Gernale vs. Jethro Ilusorio, Jake Malinao vs. Carlos Condes, and Aldren Aton vs. Marvin Zamora.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP