Mandaue City declares state of calamity to hasten aid to Tino’s victims

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” assures help will be extended to all typhoon victims | Photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City has declared a state of calamity following the widespread damage caused by Typhoon Tino, which displaced thousands of residents and damaged over 5,000 houses.

The declaration was made on Thursday, Nov. 6, after the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council held a meeting.

According to Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, initial validation shows that 1,547 houses were completely washed out while over 4,000 sustained partial damage. The typhoon prompted the evacuation of approximately 28,000 residents to various centers across the city.

The City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) and the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) compiled these figures based on reports from the barangays.

READ: Flood deaths: 12 of 14 bodies found in Mandaue are from Cebu City – exec

Quano: “Help will not be limited to evacuees”

Mayor Ouano said the initial list of evacuees was solely intended to identify the number of people in need of immediate assistance and determine logistical requirements such as food, water, and temporary shelter.

The list is needed for the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA), which serves as the basis for declaring a state of calamity.

The assistance will not be limited only to those staying in evacuation centers, Quano clarified.

Some residents with damaged houses who did not go to evacuation centers were not included in the initial list, but they will still receive aid once validation is completed.

“Ang tumong sa city government ang pagtabang sa tanan naapektuhan sa bagyong Tino dili lang sa pipila,” said Ouano.

(“The city government’s goal is to help everyone affected by Typhoon Tino, not just a select few.”)

Furthermore, City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on explained that a separate validation and assessment are now underway to identify and assist residents who stayed in their homes but were affected by the storm:

“It doesn’t mean nga dili sila [wala sa evacuation] matabangan later on, kung mavalidate nga affected sila apil gihapon sila sa mahatagan that is another stage, process of validation. Wala pa tay commitment sa amount, magdecide pa.”

The Quick Response Fund (QRF)

The declaration of a state of calamity enables the city to utilize the Quick Response Fund (QRF) to immediately address emergency needs, expedite procurement, provide financial assistance, and prevent overpricing of essential goods.

Equipment requested for relief operations, including pay loaders and trucks, has already been delivered on Thursday, Nov. 6, to assist in clearing debris and restoring affected areas.

Ouano stressed that the city’s priority is to ensure that residents affected by Typhoon Tino have access to food, clean water, and shelter while recovery operations are ongoing.///

READ: Death toll from Tino tops 100 as PH digs out after typhoon

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