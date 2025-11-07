IM Kim Steven Yap stuns Vietnamese GM, but drops to 4th place

IM Kim Steven Yap (right) side in his seventh round match. | NCFP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap pulled off a huge upset in the 6th ASEAN Individual Open Chess Championship Governor Henry S. Oaminal Cup after defeating Vietnamese Grandmaster (GM) Duc Hoa Nguyen in Misamis Oriental on Friday, November 7.

Yap’s victory came at a crucial moment as he continues his quest for a Grandmaster title. After seven grueling rounds against Southeast Asia’s finest, Yap now holds 4.5 points from three wins, three draws, and one loss so far.

He earlier fell to third seed and fellow IM V.S. Raahul of India in the sixth round, which caused him to slip from third to fourth place.

READ: IM Yap climbs to 3rd after five rounds of ASEAN Individual Chess

But Yap, seeded 16th at the start, bounced back strong by toppling the fifth-seeded Nguyen in the next round.

Yap’s current tally keeps him just one point behind Mongolia’s IM Mungkhadalai Amilal (5.5), who sits in second place, while Raahul has seized the solo lead with 6.0 points.

Compatriot and FIDE Master (FM) Mark Jay Bacojo is in third, tied with Yap and the rest of the top nine at 4.5 points but ranked higher based on tiebreaks.

Yap is facing 11th seed and fellow IM Christian Gian Karlo Arca in the eighth round.

READ: Eugene Torre, the enduring face of Philippine chess

In an earlier interview, IM Kim Steven Yap said he needs to capture the tournament title to secure his long-sought GM title; otherwise, he will earn his first GM norm if he ties his score with the champion.

Meanwhile, another Cebuano bet, Jerish John Velarde, climbed from 37th to 31st place after scoring a win over IM Angelo Young in the seventh round.

Velarde, who earlier drew with IM Rico Mascarinas, now has 3.0 points.

Mascarinas sits at 36th after back-to-back draws with Velarde and fellow Cebuano Rommel Ganzon, who is currently at 34th place with 2.5 points, the same total as Mascarinas.

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