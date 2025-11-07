Super Typhoon Uwan is very dangerous says Pagasa official

Image shows the track of the potential Super Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong). From DOST / Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau has warned the public to take precautionary measures as widespread flooding and landslides are expected across the country due to the looming Super Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong).

In a press conference on Friday, Dr. Nathaniel Servando, administrator of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), described Uwan as “a very intense and enormous tropical cyclone.”

Servando noted that the cyclone is expected to reach the typhoon category when it enters the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday evening or Saturday morning.

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He added that the cyclone may intensify into a super typhoon by Saturday evening or Sunday morning as it approaches the country.

According to Servando, Uwan is a dangerous weather system since it has a wide circulation and a radius of more than 700 kilometers.

“Uwan is likely to bring destructive winds, intense to torrential rains, and dangerous storm surge conditions that can lead to widespread flooding, landslides, and severe coastal inundation in vulnerable areas,” the Pagasa director emphasized.

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“We cannot emphasize enough: now is the time to prepare. Everyone is advised to take proactive measures,” he said.

Servando called on the public to secure their houses and avoid going to risky areas, particularly those prone to floods, landslides, and storm surges.

“Based on translation: Super Typhoon Uwan is extremely dangerous, and early preparation and cooperation will make a crucial difference in keeping our communities safe,” he reiterated, speaking mostly in Filipino.

Based on the 11 a.m. update from Pagasa, the cyclone, which is currently under the severe tropical storm category, was last spotted 1,315 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas. It is packing a maximum sustained wind speed of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 125 kph.

The cyclone is expected to move generally west-northwestward and may make landfall over the southern portion of Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora on Sunday late evening or Monday early morning.

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