1st CIFFA Invitationals to showcase hope, resilience amidst calamity

The Cebu Integrated Flag Football Association | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In the wake of Typhoon Tino’s devastation, the Cebu Integrated Flag Football Association (CIFFA) stood firm, choosing to press on with its inaugural CIFFA Invitationals 2025.

What was once planned as a milestone for the sport in Cebu hopes to become a symbol of resilience and optimism, as organizers and athletes rally together to uplift the community through the game they love.

Fortunately, the official venue, Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex, remained intact, allowing preparations to continue under the leadership of CIFFA Commissioner John Siegfred Agraviador.

Inspiring the community

In an interview, Agraviador said the decision to proceed was rooted in hope and unity:

“Sa tanan teams, compete at the highest level, stay safe, and enjoy the experience. This is a first for our community, and we are excited to see unsay maabot nato together.

“And to the entire Cebu flag football community, bisan pa sa kalisod after the typhoon, padayon ta. Dili ta muhunong. Sama sa atong sport, we rise, we adjust, and we keep moving forward. Together mubangon ta balik ug mas kusgan pa.”

Since 2022, CIFFA has been steadily building the sport from the ground up through rookie camps and local leagues.

Last year, they stepped up by hosting regional tournaments with support from the Manila Flag Football League.

This year marks another milestone in organizing the first-ever CIFFA Invitationals, presented in partnership with Ruflo Dental Clinic.

Agraviador said the event aims to provide a national platform for athletes to connect and grow.

Bigger goal

“Ang among main goal is to give a national platform where flag football athletes can compete, connect with players from different areas, and mas mapalapad pa nato ang sport. For the first time in Cebu, naa tay mga teams gikan Luzon, Visayas, ug Mindanao,” Agraviador explained.

A total of 16 teams — 11 in the men’s division, 5 in the women’s — will vie for supremacy throughout the weekend.

Three teams hail from Manila, two from Mindanao, and one from Masbate, joining Cebu’s best in competition.

The tournament follows the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) 5’s format, the official international standard for flag football tournaments.

Teams affected

However, not everyone was spared by Typhoon Tino. The Asturias Phantoms, one of the participating men’s teams, had to withdraw after several of its members’ homes were flooded.

“Some of our organizers, athletes, and ang supposedly 12th men’s team nga Asturias Phantoms were heavily affected. Naay uban nga ilang entire first floor sa balay nibaha,” Agraviador shared.

Moved by the circumstances, CIFFA turned the tournament into more than just a competition — it became a donation drive for those in the flag football community affected by the typhoon.

“Mao na nga among gipadayon ang tournament kay nakita namo nga naa tay platform to gather help. We are accepting donations in cash or in kind, and amo ni ihatag diretso sa members sa flag football community nga naapektuhan sa bagyo,” Agraviador concluded.

READ: Flag football in Cebu: A thriving sport that welcomes everyone

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