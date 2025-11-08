Marcos orders relocation of Cebuanos living in ‘no-build zones’

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. visits the Mananga Bridge along with Governor Pam Baricuatro to assess the damage after the Mananga River overflowed during Typhoon Tino. | Photo from Presidential Communications Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered to relocate residents from “no-build” zones following the flash floods that displaced thousands due to Typhoon Tino.

After a situational briefing with officials at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Friday, November 7, Marcos shared that many of the affected families were living in high-risk locations, such as riverbanks and low-lying areas.

“Marami sa mga biktima ay nasa ‘no-build zone’ kaya kailangan sila irelocate (Many of the victims are living in ‘no-build zones’ so we have to relocate them),” he said.

READ: Residents from Barangay Bonbon still in evacuation sites days after Tino

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He said that planning is underway for their relocation, to be coordinated with the local government units (LGUs).

“Pinag-usapan namin kung saan natin sila ilalagay dahil umaasa kami sa LGU para makahanap ng lupa na paglalagyan ng mga irerelocate.”

(We discussed where to relocate them, as we’re relying on the LGU to find land for their relocation.)

Mananga River

The President earlier visited the Mananga Bridge at Talisay City, where seven deaths were recorded after the Mananga River overflowed.

The local government has yet to announce if residents of the city’s riverside communities will be allowed to rebuild their homes in the same area.

However, Marcos has said that engineering teams from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have been sent to assess areas in need of repair or closure.

National government promises help

The President assured that cash assistance will be given to affected residents, with ₱5,000 for those with partially damaged houses and ₱10,000 for completely damaged homes.

Meanwhile, temporary shelters are provided for those with damaged homes.

“Meron din tayong temporary shelter para sa mga hindi pa makakauwi sa kanilang bahay. Eventually, gagawan natin ng paraan para makabalik na sila at makatayo na sila ng bahay o ayusin nila ang nasira,” he said.

(We also have temporary shelters for those who can’t return home yet. Eventually, we’ll help them go back, rebuild, or repair their damaged houses.)

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will also continue distributing relief goods, especially for those still in evacuation centers.

Over thousands of families remain displaced throughout Cebu because of partially or completely damaged homes.

Failed flood control to blame

Marcos explained that the high number of deaths and injuries from Tino were due to the flood control projects that failed to contain the floodwaters.

“Ang talagang naging damage ay dahil sa baha, di masyado sa taas na hangin. Nakita natin na ang mga nilagay dati na dike at protection ay di talaga kaya ang bigat at dami ng tubig na bumagsak.”

READ: Worst flooding in Cebu reignites flood control issues

(The main damage was really caused by the flooding, not so much by the strong winds. We saw that the dikes and protective structures built before couldn’t withstand the force and volume of the water that came down.)

The President also said that the rapid flooding was “unexpected”, with local governments unprepared by the overflow.

“Ang pinaghahandaan ng mga LGU officials was a storm surge, pero ang talagang nangyari ay ang flash flood. Hindi natin napaghandaan dahil iba ang inexpect natin.”

(The LGU officials were preparing for a storm surge, but what actually happened was a flash flood. We weren’t prepared for it because it was different from what we expected.)

Cebu records highest number of deaths

As of November 7, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Tino’s total death toll at 188, with Cebu recording the highest number with 139 fatalities.

“We are very sorry. Lahat kami nalulungkot dahil napakataas ng ating casualty figures, at karamihan talaga ay dinala ng tubig, dahil sa bilis ng flash flood,” the President said.

(We are very sorry. We are all saddened because the casualty figures are very high, and most of them were caused by the flash flood.)

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