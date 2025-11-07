PFL: Cebu FC lock horns with Maharlika FC in key match

Photo caption: One of Cebu FC’s highlights during their PFL match against UMAK. | PFL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants aim to notch back-to-back victories when they face Maharlika FC in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) tomorrow, Saturday, November 8, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Gentle Giants, coming off a 2–0 win over the University of Makati (UMAK) FC last November 2, currently sit in fourth place with a 4-2-1 record (win-loss-draw) for 13 points.

READ: Cebu FC earns back-to-back wins with 2-0 victory over UMAK FC

Tomorrow’s match is crucial, as Maharlika FC is right on their heels at fifth with 12 points from a 4–3 slate. A CFC victory could push them up to third place — depending on the results of Manila Digger FC’s match against Don Bosco Garelli on Sunday, and second-ranked One Taguig FC’s game against Mendiola FC tomorrow.

Cebu FC will once again rely on their balanced attack. In their win over UMAK, defenders Jamie Rosquillo and Noah Ledell delivered late goals to seal the victory. Earlier, in a 4–0 rout of Tuloy FC, veterans like Papu Corsame and newcomers Hannibal Bond and Kasuha Sundo showcased their depth alongside leading scorer Rico Andes.

Beyond the pitch, the Gentle Giants are also extending a helping hand. The club has launched a donation drive for victims of Typhoon Tino, with drop-off points for relief goods set up at their home base, the Dynamic Herb Sports Hub at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Kickoff is at 5:45 p.m.

READ: PFL: Cebu FC holds Manila Digger FC to 1-1 draw

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