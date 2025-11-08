Super Typhoon Uwan’s massive breadth spans Batanes to Bohol

Satellite image taken by the Japan Meteorological Agency shows the vast breadth of Tropical Cyclone Fung-wong as it approaches the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), 11:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. It will be named Uwan once it enters PAR. | Image via DOST/Pag-asa

MANILA, Philippines — The adverse effects of possible Super Typhoon Uwan are widespread — spanning from Batanes to Bohol — Rafael Alejandro IV, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) assistant secretary, said on Friday.

As of 11 a.m., tropical storm Fung-wong was last located 1,315 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas and may enter the Philippine area of responsibility either late Friday evening or early Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Its 1,400-kilometer diameter – that is very big – could have an effect from Batanes to Bohol,” Alejandro said in a press briefing.

READ: Heavy rain to prevail in Metro Manila, many areas from Sunday to Monday

READ: Classes suspended, shifted to alternate mode in parts of PH Friday

READ: SSS extends calamity loans to Tino-affected members in Cebu

A total of 8,164 villages are identified as susceptible to floods and landslides, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

Once it enters the PAR, Pagasa will name it Super Typhoon Uwan, the 21st tropical cyclone in the country this year.

Uwan comes just as Typhoon Tino left a trail of destruction in parts of Visayas and Mindanao, reportedly killing 188 people in its wake.

In Cebu alone, Typhoon Tino left a devastation so massive it is unmatched in the province’s history, where subdivisions that never experienced flooding before, are now inundated by floodwaters that reached second floor.

READ: Tino reported death toll soars to 152; 86 still missing

The Philippines is typhoon-prone as it lies within the western Pacific Typhoon Belt, a region where warm ocean waters and moist tropical air create ideal conditions for tropical cyclones to form.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP