Pastor-suspect in killing of church official surrenders
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – A pastor who shot to death their treasurer at the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church is now under police custody, according to a report Friday.
The SDA North-Central Mindanao Conference (NCMC) said in a statement that Pastor Chosen Gem Abesta, 37, of Manticao, Misamis Oriental, has surrendered to the police.
The pastor-suspect reportedly killed Benjamin Mendez, 65, a resident of Zone 8, Barangay Bulua here, at the SDA compound shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.
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“We denounce all forms of violence and reaffirm our belief in the sanctity of life as a gift from God. This heartbreaking event has caused great pain to our church community,” the SDA NCMC said in a statement.
The police said the shooting was likely driven by internal issues after Abesta expressed concerns about his service benefits through an online video.
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Investigators reported that the victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the body from a .45-caliber pistol, resulting in his immediate death.
Capt. Emelita Simon, Cagayan de Oro City Police Office spokesperson, said the pastor-suspect fled after the shooting but later surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Northern Mindanao headquarters in this city. (PNA)
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