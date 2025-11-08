Typhoon Uwan: Airport operations under heightened alert

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) has placed all airport operations under heightened alert in preparation for Severe Tropical Storm “Uwan” (international name Fung-wong), which is expected to further intensify into a supertyphoon as it enters the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this weekend.

In an advisory on Friday, Caap director general Raul del Rosario directed all airport managers “to activate their respective emergency preparedness and response plans to ensure the safety of passengers, aircraft and airport facilities,” in preparation for Typhoon Uwan.

At least two flight cancellations had been reported on Friday, according to Caap.

READ: UWAN: Live updates

READ: Batanes to Bohol: ‘Uwan’ seen to impact most of PH

Uwan is expected to enter PAR by midnight or early morning of Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

Typhoon Uwan is forecast to intensify into a supertyphoon by Saturday evening or Sunday morning. Twenty-five provinces in Luzon and Visayas are expected to experience heavy rainfall.

President Marcos declared a national emergency on Thursday following the widespread damage caused by Typhoon “Tino” (Kalmaegi) and in anticipation of Uwan.

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