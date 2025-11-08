Visayas flood victims to get justice, vows Ombudsman

A resident walks along damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Talisay City, Cebu on November 5, 2025. (AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Responding to public outrage over the recent disasters in the Visayas, the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday promised that “justice will be pursued” for those who suffered and said that a special task force on flood control projects would prioritize areas affected by Typhoon “Tino” (international name: Kalmaegi), especially Cebu.

The Ombudsman said it stood with the nation as the country mourns the deaths and the devastation caused by the typhoon especially the Visayas flood victims.

Social media was flooded with call-outs to local and national officials, especially those in Cebu, over the massive flooding that claimed the lives of 188 people, based on the latest count by local and national authorities.

READ: Eye of Typhoon Uwan enters PAR, says Pagasa

Hillside project

Netizens said the typhoon highlighted the failure of the multibillion-peso flood control projects and raised the need to keep watch over allegedly anomalous public works.

“To the families of all victims of the calamity—we hear you, and we have acted,” the Office of the Ombudsman said in a brief public statement.

“A special task force previously designated to investigate flood control projects has been instructed to prioritize those projects meant to prevent the onslaught of Typhoon Tino,” it said. “Justice will be pursued with compassion, diligence and resolve.”

People on various social media platforms cited the posh hillside development project, The Rise at Monterazzas in Cebu City, developed by celebrity civil engineer Slater Young.

READ: Slater Young’s Banaue-inspired project under fire after Typhoon Tino floods Cebu

The netizens’ criticisms of Young’s upscale real estate project on a hillside of Barangay Guadalupe after nearby residents pointed out that it was the first time that they experienced flooding and blamed the Monterrazas.

Young had no immediate response to the criticisms. But in a statement in August, he indicated that his project had extensive flood mitigation systems.

A report by the Cebu Daily News said he was open to public scrutiny and that he was willing to make any needed improvements. He said his project had an extensive flood mitigation system and more green spaces than most subdivisions.

“We invite everybody to take a look at our plans and everything,” Slater said then.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) was also criticized for approving the permits for the hillside project.

In response, the DENR on Friday said that it had created a team of experts to make a “comprehensive on-site investigation” of the project.

READ: DENR launches joint probe of Monterrazas de Cebu Project

The investigation will cover whether the development had complied with the conditions of its environmental compliance certificate (ECC) and other environmental regulations set by the DENR.

The effectiveness of the Monterazzas’ drainage, slope protection and runoff management systems, and the stability of its slopes and potential risks of landslides and flooding will also be reviewed.

The DENR will also take a closer look at the “possible alterations” to the natural landform and proximity to timberland areas and will gather evidence of erosion, siltation or obstructions in nearby tributaries and waterways.

“In the meantime, the Department has directed the project proponent to adhere to its obligation to report its Engineering, Geological and Geohazard Assessment,” the DENR said. “Compliance to this requirement will be validated by the joint inspection team.”

“If the investigation finds any violation of ECC conditions or environmental regulations, the DENR will not hesitate to enforce corrective actions, including suspension, penalties or other legal remedies as provided by law,” it said.

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