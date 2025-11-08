Uwan intensifies, may reach super typhoon status before landfall

The public is warned against torrential rains, destructive winds, and storm surges due to Typhoon Uwan which is now hovering over the Philippine Sea.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong) has further intensified as it continues moving west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau forecasted Saturday.

The storm threatens to bring torrential rains, destructive winds, and dangerous storm surges to parts of Luzon and the Visayas in the coming days.

As of 4 a.m. today, November 8, the center of Uwan was located 985 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness reaching up to 160 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Typhoon Uwan is currently moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

READ: Super Typhoon Uwan’s massive breadth spans Batanes to Bohol

Pagasa said Uwan’s wind circulation has expanded significantly, with strong to typhoon-force winds extending outward up to 780 kilometers from the center, making it a large and powerful weather system capable of affecting a wide area even before its expected landfall.

Wind signals up in several regions

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 is now raised over Catanduanes in Luzon, and several areas in Eastern and Northern Samar in the Visayas, where gale-force winds are expected within 24 hours. These areas may experience minor to moderate threats to life and property.

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 remains in effect over large parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, the Ilocos Region, and Bicol Region, as well as the rest of Eastern Visayas, Northern and Central Cebu, Bohol, Biliran, Leyte, and parts of Northern Mindanao. These areas may experience strong winds within 36 hours.

Pagasa warned that Typhoon Uwan could intensify rapidly and reach super typhoon category by tonight or Sunday morning as it tracks toward Northern Luzon.

READ: Coast Guard suspends Bohol sea trips as Uwan spawns rough seas

The cyclone is forecast to make landfall between the southern portion of Isabela and the northern portion of Aurora late Sunday evening or early Monday morning, possibly at or near its peak intensity.

Heavy rainfall and storm surge threats

The weather bureau advised residents in affected areas to brace for heavy rainfall that could trigger widespread flooding and landslides, particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas.

A storm surge warning has also been issued for coastal communities in Isabela, Aurora, Quezon (including the Polillo Islands), Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar, where water levels may exceed three meters within the next 48 hours.

“These conditions pose life-threatening risks, especially in low-lying or exposed coastal areas. We urge the public to closely monitor warnings and heed evacuation orders from local authorities,” Pagasa Administrator Dr. Nathaniel Servando said in a press briefing.

Risky sea conditions

A gale warning is in effect over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas, where waves could reach up to 14 meters high. Pagasa advised all types of vessels, including motorbancas and small seacrafts, to avoid sea travel due to extremely rough conditions.

“Sea travel is risky for all vessels. Mariners should remain in port or seek shelter until conditions improve,” Pagasa said in its marine advisory.

Widespread weather impacts

Even areas not directly under wind signals could still experience gusty conditions, particularly coastal and upland communities in Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao today and Sunday, and across much of Luzon and the Visayas by Monday.

READ: Eye of Typhoon Uwan enters PAR, says Pagasa

The agency also emphasized that the path of Tyhoon Uwan could still shift within the forecast cone, meaning more provinces, including Bicol Region and parts of Central and Southern Luzon, should stay alert for possible changes in landfall location and intensity.

After crossing Northern Luzon’s mountainous terrain, Uwan is expected to weaken slightly but will likely remain a typhoon as it exits toward the West Philippine Sea by Monday afternoon./ with reports from Inquirer.net

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