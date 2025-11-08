Early 13th-month pay release in Cebu City urged for Tino rehab

Cebu City Councilor Harold Kendrick Go | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A local legislator will file a resolution urging business establishments, schools, and hospitals to advance the release of employees’ 13th-month pay to help workers recover from the impacts of Typhoon Tino.

Councilor Harold Go announced the planned measure on Friday, November 7, following Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s coordination with major business process outsourcing (BPO) firms to advance their workers’ benefits amid post-disaster recovery.

“Naghangyo kami sa tanang negosyante ug establisemento nga ipauna ang paghatag sa 13th month pay aron matabangan ang mga empleyado nga naapektuhan sa bagyo,” Go wrote in a social media post.

“Mag-file ta ug Sangguniang Panlungsod Resolution aron pormal nato mahangyo ang tanang business establishments, ospital, eskwelahan ug kompanya nga i-advance ang ilang 13th month pay para makatabang sa mga empleyado nga apektado sa bagyo.”

READ: Typhoon Tino death toll rises to 188; 135 still missing – OCD

READ: Osmeña on BPO firms ignoring quake safety: ‘We’ll hit them where it hurts’

The request will be formally discussed in next week’s regular session of the Cebu City Council.

Go added that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) would be asked to coordinate with companies to ensure proper and lawful implementation of the measures.

Osmeña: BPOs heed workers’ call

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Osmeña said several BPO companies have already agreed to release their employees’ 13th-month pay ahead of schedule, following a proposal by city officials to ease workers’ financial burden after the typhoon and earlier disruptions caused by the earthquake.

“At the request of the BPO employees, we have spoken to the companies, and Accenture and Conduent have agreed to advance the distribution of 13th-month pay ASAP. They are processing it as we speak. Synchrony and Concentrix are doing the same as well,” Osmeña said.

He added that discussions are ongoing through Go with other BPOs and business groups to follow suit.

“Hopefully, this will give the workers a little extra breathing room,” Osmeña said, crediting the initiative to workers themselves. “The advanced 13th-month pay was not my idea — it was yours. Keep the ideas coming.”

BPOs extend aid to employees

Osmeña also commended several companies for going beyond compliance, providing not only early pay but also immediate assistance to their employees and families affected by recent disasters.

He cited one BPO company for “going the extra step” by housing its employees and their families at the Waterfront Hotel, as well as offering financial aid for home repairs. The company also chartered a plane to transport care packages to Cebu.

Other companies provided free transportation, care packages, meals, and transport assistance.

READ: Coast Guard suspends Bohol sea trips as Uwan spawns rough seas

Labor recovery

The planned resolution forms part of the city’s broader recovery measures after Typhoon Tino left widespread power outages, disrupted business operations, and displaced thousands of workers in Metro Cebu.

In Cebu alone, 139 people were reported dead, 84 injured, and several others remain missing, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD). The province bore the brunt of Tino’s onslaught, which triggered heavy rains and massive flooding across the city and neighboring towns.

The OCD said the figures are based on reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and remain subject to validation as search and retrieval operations continue.

As of Friday, several major employers in Cebu’s BPO industry have begun processing the early release of 13th-month pay, with others expected to follow once the city council formalizes its appeal.

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