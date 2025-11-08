Tino vs Ruping: Cebu’s worst floods since 1990 super typhoon

This photo sent to CDN Digital shows flooding in Barangay Cotcot, Liloan in Cebu following the onslaught of typhoon Tino on Tuesday dawn, November 4. contributed photo | Jean Yvon Cañaveral via Genesis Villamor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than three decades after Super Typhoon Ruping devastated Cebu with ferocious winds, Typhoon Tino has rewritten Cebu’s history for a different reason—flooding.

While Ruping in November 1990 tore through Metro Cebu with winds reaching 250 kilometers per hour, Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) unleashed unprecedented rainfall, inundating vast swaths of the metro and its mountain villages in what experts now describe as Cebu’s worst flooding in recent memory.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)–Visayas, said Tino brought 183 millimeters of rain over Cebu City in just 24 hours—140 percent above the city’s monthly average for November.

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“Tino was worse in terms of rainfall, not in wind,” Quiblat said in an interview. “Here in Cebu City, we recorded maximum winds of 90 kilometers per hour. During Typhoon Odette in 2021, it was 165 kph. But when it comes to rainfall, Tino poured much more—183 millimeters compared to Odette’s less than 100.”

Pagasa data show that the only storm that dumped more rain in Cebu’s history was Super Typhoon Ruping, which recorded 270 millimeters of rainfall over the same 24-hour period in 1990.

“Maka question ka sa imong hunahuna,” Quiblat added, “nganong ingato ang baha [sa Tino] compared to Ruping in 1990 nga sobra gane to siya sa 200 millimeters unya si Tino 183 millimeters. Pareho nga duration sa ulan 24 hours, mas ubos ang Tino pero mas grabe ang baha and flashfloods na nahitabo.”

He said the contrast reveals how environmental changes in the last three decades, such as urbanization, river obstruction, and the loss of natural drainage systems, have made Cebu far more vulnerable to flooding.

“Tino ang pinaka worst sa flooding so far in Cebu. I-compare kadaghanon sa ulan, dili mo justify, so naay laing factors. Nausab na gyud ang environment nato,” Quiblat explained.

A tale of two strong typhoons

Super Typhoon Ruping, which struck Cebu from midnight till dawn on November 13, 1990, remains one of the most destructive typhoons ever to hit the Visayas. Packing winds of up to 250 kilometers per hour, it crippled power and communication lines, sank ships docked at Cebu’s ports, and left nearly 1,000 people dead.

By comparison, Typhoon Tino reached only typhoon strength, but its torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides across Metro Cebu and neighboring towns, leaving at least 139 dead and 84 injured, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

“Odette was about the wind; Tino was about the rain,” Quiblat said. “Each typhoon is unique. Some bring strong winds, others bring extreme rainfall. Depende na siya sa condition sa kadagatan, kaning Pacific Ocean.”

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Changing climate, changing risks

Quiblat noted that La Niña–like conditions over the Pacific contributed to the heavy rains during Tino’s passage, as warmer sea surface temperatures enhanced moisture and intensified rainfall over the Visayas.

“Karon man gud naa ta’s La Niña, and there’s already an existing La Niña condition in eastern Pacific pero wala pa siya ma full blown if ingana gani ang condition. Above normal rain condition gyud atong outlook ana kay init ang kadagatan. Dili ko makaingon nga perting inita ang kadagatan sa time ni Tino but one of the factors mas init ang kadagatan karon during La Niña ari sa atoa,” he explained

He also emphasized that while rainfall data partly explain the scale of Tino’s flooding, other factors, such as urban expansion, poor drainage systems, and silted rivers, amplified the disaster’s impact.

Lessons and preparation

Quiblat urged both the public and local governments to adopt stronger flood mitigation measures and prepare for worsening rainfall extremes linked to climate variability.

“Every typhoon is different, so we must always prepare for the worst scenario,” he said. “Our level of preparedness must double each time. We can’t be complacent.”

With another weather disturbance, Typhoon Uwan, forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this weekend, Quiblat stressed that preparation efforts should already be heightened.

He urged local governments to ensure early warnings, clear waterways, and review evacuation plans while residents replenish supplies and stay alert for advisories.

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