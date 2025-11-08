Forced evacuation credited for zero casualties in Consolacion

A general view of damaged vehicles along a road in Consolacion town, Cebu province, on November 4, 2025, after Typhoon Tino hit overnight. (Photo by AFP)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Municipality of Consolacion recently reported zero casualties and missing residents following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

Consolacion Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado told reporters on Friday, November 7, that this was mostly due to the forced evacuation that they implemented the day before the typhoon hit Cebu.

“Forceful ang among evacuation process. The day before, giingnan ang tanan kapitan na walay magpabilin anang mga lugar na vulnerable kaayo na madisgrasya sila,” she said.

READ: Consolacion woman found dead in Typhoon Tino floods still unclaimed

READ: Worst flooding in Cebu reignites flood control issues

(Our evacuation process was forceful. The day before, all barangay captains were told that no one should remain in areas that were highly vulnerable and at risk of danger.)

Alegado said that those who would not comply with the forced evacuation order may face law enforcement authorities, prompting residents to move to their designated evacuation centers.

She also clarified that the one casulaty initially recorded in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion was a resident from Mandaue City.

“Giclaim na ni Mayor Jonkie [Ouano] kay taga-Mandaue to ang naanod sa amo. (Mayor Jonkie Ouano has claimed the person who was swept by the floods from Mandaue to our area).”

The municipality has recorded at least 4,600 evacuees, with around 20,000 individuals affected by the floods in the area.

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Flooding remains a problem

Despite the zero casualties, people online pointed out that major flooding still happened, sharing posts that showed waist-deep water in some area.

The floodwaters were partly due to the torrential rains brought by the typhoon, which caused the nearby Butuanon, Cotcot, and Cansaga rivers to overflow in Cebu City, Mandaue City, Liloan, and Consolacion.

Alegado said that Tino has been the most devastating typhoon to hit the locality in the last 40 years

“In 1978, it happened. But gamay pa ang tao sa Consolacion ato (It happened in 1978, but there were fewer people in Consolacion back then),” she said.

“Karon lang nibalik because of the massive volume of water. The water came from the watershed, that would give us a signal that the watershed is no longer sufficiently holding water anymore,” she added.

(It only happened again now because of the massive volume of water. The water came from the watershed, which signals that the watershed can no longer hold enough water.)

READ: IN PHOTOS: Cebu flood control projects damaged after Typhoon Tino

Flood control projects over the years

According to the national government’s Sumbong sa Pangulo website, there are 27 flood control projects in place for Consolacion since 2022, amounting to more than ₱1.97 billion.

Eleven of the 27 projects were constructed along the Cansaga River, which remains prone to overflowing.

Both the national and local governments have previously expressed their plan to probe into the flood control projects in Cebu.

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