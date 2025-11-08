 ‘Don’t self-medicate’ — DOH warns public on flood-related health risks 

Coast guard personnel evacuate people from their flooded homes in the wake of Typhoon Tino’s passage in Cebu. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard / AFP)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Amid the flooding brought by Typhoon Tino, the Department of Health (DOH) Central Visayas reminded the public to seek consultation for flood-related health risks before receiving any treatment.

The DOH Central Visayas Center for Health Development (CHD) warned that taking antimicrobial drugs without a prescription could lead to antibiotic resistance and other health risks.

“Antibiotics should only be taken when prescribed by a licensed healthcare provider,” said Regional Director Joshua G. Brillantes in a statement.

He emphasized that self-medication could cause adverse reactions and reduce the effectiveness of antibiotics.

Furthermore, the health agency clarified that while doxycycline is used for leptospirosis treatment and prevention, it must be taken only under medical supervision.

Misuse of the drug can result in an upset stomach, sun sensitivity, or even severe allergic reactions.

Residents showing symptoms or possible infections are urged to visit their nearest health center for proper diagnosis and treatment.

READ: DOH warns of leptospirosis amid flooding: Here’s how to stay safe

Stay cautious of floodwaters

The DOH also cautioned the public about the dangers of floodwaters contaminated by animal waste, garbage, and harmful microorganisms.

Exposure to floodwater could cause diseases such as leptospirosis, which spreads through water contaminated with the urine and feces of infected animals.

Health officials advised residents to wash thoroughly with soap and clean water after passing through floods and seek consultation immediately if they experience symptoms.

READ: Leptospirosis: Beware of the unseen killer lurking in floodwaters

Flooding persists in Cebu

As Typhoon Tino hit Cebu, the province experienced one of the worst floods to date, resulting in 139 deaths and thousands of families displaced.

The torrential rains, along with the flood control projects that could not contain the high volume of rainfall, caused many of Cebu’s rivers to overflow into low-lying areas.

Among the most affected were riverside communities and localities near the Butuanon, Mananga, Cansaga, and Cotcot Rivers.

As of Saturday, November 8, the country expects another weather disturbance that may bring in the next wave of flooding.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong) is expected to bring heavy rains, strong winds, and storm surges to parts of Luzon and the Visayas in the coming days.

READ: Typhoon Tino death toll rises to 204

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