DENR launches joint probe of Monterrazas de Cebu Project

Several residents seek refuge on the rooftops of their houses early Tuesday morning, Nov. 4, 2025, as several places in Cebu are flooded amid the onslaught of Typhoon Tino. | SCREENSHOT PHOTO FROM THE LIVE VIDEO OF CEBU CITY COUNCILOR WINSTON PEPITO

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has launched a joint investigation into the Monterrazas de Cebu Project to assess its compliance with environmental laws and identify potential risks, including landslides and flooding, in the area.

The DENR revealed in a statement on Friday that the joint investigation consists of its assessment team of technical experts from its Central Visayas office and the region’s units, including the Environmental Management Bureau, Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office of Cebu, and the province’s local government.

READ: Slater Young’s Monterrazas project sparks backlash anew after recent Cebu flooding

According to the agency, the team already started its on-site investigation and was tasked to look into the following:

The project’s compliance with the conditions of its ECC (environmental compliance certificate) and other environmental regulations

The effectiveness of its drainage, slope protection, and runoff management systems

The stability of slopes and potential risks of landslides and flooding, possible alterations to the natural landform, and proximity to timberland areas

The evidence of erosion, siltation, or obstructions in nearby tributaries and waterways

Aside from this, the DENR said it ordered the project proponent “to adhere to its obligation to report its Engineering, Geological, and Geohazard Assessment.”

“If the investigation finds any violation of ECC conditions or environmental regulations, the DENR will not hesitate to enforce corrective actions, including suspension, penalties, or other legal remedies as provided by law,” the agency added.

Based on reports, celebrity engineer Slater Young is again under public scrutiny following the deadly flooding in Cebu caused by Typhoon Tino, with critics blaming his hillside development, The Rise at Monterrazas, for worsening the disaster.

The real estate project, located on the slopes of Barangay Guadalupe and unveiled in 2023, has drawn renewed criticism online for its possible impact on flooding and landslide risks.

Young previously defended the project, saying it underwent over 300 design revisions to ensure environmental safety and structural stability. He also maintained that it was approved by the relevant government agencies.

As of this writing, Young has yet to issue a statement on the latest controversy surrounding the Monterrazas development. /cb

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