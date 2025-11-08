‘Relief goods are ready’ — DSWD assures as Typhoon Uwan nears landfall

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 7 distributes relief packs in Mandaue City after Typhoon Tino’s passage in Cebu. | Photo from DSWD Field Office 7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong) approaches the country, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assured that the agency is prepared to distribute relief goods to the affected areas in the coming days.

Secretary of Social Welfare and Development Rex Gatchalian told reporters on Friday, November 7, that food packs have been readied for any calamity:

“Di kami nag-aantay bago sa may bagyo para maghanda. Sa utos at direktiba ng Pangulo, 365 days a year, tuloy-tuloy ang repacking namin.”

(“We don’t wait for the storm in order to prepare. Under the President’s order and directive, our repacking operations continue 365 days a year.”)

Gatchalian shared that DSWD follows a “stockpile and respond” approach to ensure quick delivery of relief goods during disasters.

Currently, the national stockpile has 1.9 million family food packs allocated for all regions.

Typhoon Uwan’s threat looms

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecasts that Typhoon Uwan will bring heavy rains and strong winds to parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

According to the state weather bureau, Uwan may intensify into a super typhoon by November 8 or 9.

READ: Typhoon Uwan: Cebu disaster officials warn public to heed warnings

Typhoon Tino relief operations continue

While the country prepares for Typhoon Uwan, Cebu continues to recover from the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, which struck the province last November 4.

The DSWD has been closely coordinating with local government units (LGUs) to distribute relief goods in Cebu.

“Ang aming gampanin ay suportahan ang ating mga local government units sa kanilang mga pangangailangan. Sa Local Government Code, sila talaga ang in charge sa disaster response, pero alam natin limitado rin ang kanilang kapasidad,” Gatchalian said.

(“Our role is to support our local government units in their needs. Under the Local Government Code, they are the ones in charge of disaster response, but we also know their capacity is limited.”)

He added that most LGUs had a hard time retrieving their allocated goods from repacking centers due to obstructed and impassable roads.

Nevertheless, DSWD aims to deliver the remaining food packs by Saturday night, November 8, and supply more if needed.

Cash assistance to be distributed

Gatchalian also shared that the agency has been processing financial aid under their Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program, intended for families whose houses were damaged by the typhoon:

“Naantasan na ang DSWD na pabilisin ang payouts ng mga financial assistance. Inaantay nalang namin ang mga listahan galing sa mga local government units.”

(“The DSWD has been directed to expedite the payout of financial assistance. We’re currently waiting for the lists from local government units.”)

Cash assistance of ₱5,000 will be given for those with partially damaged houses, and ₱10,000 for those with completely damaged homes.

Locals still awaiting help

Meanwhile, locals took to social media to vent their frustrations over the relief goods distribution in their area, with some saying they have yet to receive help from their local government.

Gatchalian said he expects local officials to quickly distribute the aid to their constituents.

“Talagang gagampanan sa mabilis na panahon ng mga local government units ang pagdistribute papunta sa mga kamay ng mga constituents.”

(“Local government units will assuredly distribute aid to the hands of their constituents very soon.”)

READ: Authorities place Metro Manila under red alert for Uwan

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