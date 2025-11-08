Cesafi members recount loss, survival in Typhoon Tino’s wake

Cesafi Logo | File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The wrath of Typhoon Tino left no one in Cebu spared. It claimed lives, destroyed homes, upended communities, and caused distress to thousands. Among those who suffered are members of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) family.

CDN Digital spoke to three Cesafi members — a table official, a student-athlete, and a head coach who survived the storm and are now trying to rebuild their lives after the tragedy.

As of this writing, CDN Digital hasn’t determined the exact number of athletes and Cesafi members, officials, and coaches affected by the typhoon.

Rey Gonzales

One of the hardest hit was Rey Gonzales, a longtime table official in the Cesafi Season 25 basketball tournament.

Known for his familiar presence at the Cebu Coliseum, Gonzales lost his father to flash floods that tore through their community in Kasantos, Cabadiangan, Liloan.

As of this writing, his sister remains missing after being swept away by the flood.

“Gadahom mi nga parehas ra sa Bagyong Odette nga hangin ra ang kusog. Pero karon, tubig man gyud ang grabe,” Gonzales said.

“Akong papa 75-anyos, sukad pa sa iyang pagkabata, wala gyud siya nagdahom nga moabot sa balay ang tubig, lapas pa sa atop. Kalit ra kaayo ang baha. Pag-November 5 sa gabie, padung ko duty sa Vicente Sotto, nadungog nako nga wala na si Papa ug missing si Nang-nang.”

(“We thought [Tino] would be just like Typhoon Odette with its very strong winds. But this time, the typhoon brought so much more rain.”)

(“My father is 75 years old. Ever since he was a child, flood never reached their door, let alone their roof. The waters rose so fast. Only in the evening of November 5, as I was going to work in Vicente Sotto, did I hear about my father and sister missing.”)

Since then, Gonzales and his relatives have gone from one funeral home to another across northern Cebu, hoping to find his sister. Their house was completely washed away, left with nothing but the concrete flooring.

READ: Cesafi basketball games rescheduled anew due to typhoon Tino

Rose Abegail Bisnar

For Rose Abegail Bisnar, a standout spiker for the University of San Carlos Lady Warriors, the typhoon was equally terrifying.

The roof of her boarding house in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, was ripped off by fierce winds, and its walls later collapsed from the powerful flood.

“Walay atop, walay haligi, wala nay gamit, wala na tanan,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you kaayo, Lord, kay buhi gihapon ko.”

(“We no longer have a roof or a wall. We’ve lost everything. But I thank the Lord for keeping me alive.”)

Bisnar said she’s safe now but worried for her neighbors in Ylaya who have yet to receive enough food, clothing, and clean water.

“Daghan na ang nitabang nako, and I’m very thankful. Pero kung pwede, tabangi nalang akong mga silingan nga nawad-an og balay. Ako dorm ra, mga gamit ray nawala, sila kay ilahang mga pinundar,” she said.

(“So many people helped me, and I’m very thankful. But if possible, can I ask them to help my neighbors instead? They lost their homes. I only lost my dorm and stuff, while they lost everything they had worked for all their lives.”)

Paul Alelu Flores

Paul Alelu Flores, head coach of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, also suffered major losses. The floodwaters in Consolacion reached his sports apparel warehouse, soaking and damaging his fabrics and materials.

“Sa tanan nangumusta, daghang salamat. I appreciate your love and care. Thank God kay safe akong pamilya,” Flores shared.

“Bisan sa among naagian, blessed gihapon mi compared sa uban nga mas grabihan ang kasinatian.”

(“To those who reached out, thank you. I appreciate your love and care. Thank God, my family is safe.”)

(“Despite what we went through, I still feel blessed because others had it a lot worse than us.”)

Even amid the hardship, Cesafi members were quick enough to help the community.

Ryan Abarquez Balbuena, head of Cesafi’s production and volunteers, led a relief drive for victims of Typhoon Tino. The group has raised over ₱100,000 in cash and around ₱20,000 in-kind donations.

Cesafi Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy was among the biggest donors, contributing over ₱18,000 worth of food supplies. Relief packs have already reached affected areas.

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