‘Fun run to benefit Tino survivors’ –Cebu journalists

Organizers and participants of the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists’ “Power Dash Run for a Cause” pose for a group photo. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fun run organized as a fundraiser for Cebu’s organization of journalists has become a means to help survivors of typhoon Tino.

The Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ) successfully staged the “Power Dash Run for a Cause,” drawing hundreds of runners to Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Saturday, Nov. 8 in the wake of the devastating typhoon.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to persons heavily affected by Tino, the CFBJ and event sponsor Therma Visayas Inc. announced.

The coalition of beat journalists’ associations in Cebu has chosen a barangay in Talisay City that suffered severe damage as beneficiary, said journalist Calvin Cordova, an organizer of the run.The fun run was intended to raise funds for CFBJ’s member journalists, but organizers agreed to redirect the proceeds to aid typhoon victims instead.

Winning runners

In the competitive half marathon (21 km), Lexter Gaihe and Venus Bendijo emerged as champions.

Gaihe ruled the men’s side with a time of 1 hour, 24 minutes, and 19 seconds, followed by Jocien Guerinoni (1:51:47) and Enrique Demafelis (1:58:10).

On the women’s side, Bendijo finished in 2:15:40, ahead of Crystal Tariga (2:24:12) and Arbie Veloso (2:34:20).

READ: Cebu’s top triathletes to represent PH in SEA Games

In the shorter distances, Niel Yu (1:23:40) and Marites Pabuaya (1:33:48) topped the 15K division.

Hermo Branzuela (44:10) and Gladys Ylanan (1:11:39) ruled the 10K race, while Kelvin Boyles (19:20) and Angelu Villareal (34:29) dominated the 5K category.

All winners received cash prizes based on their rankings.

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