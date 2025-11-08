Akitsugi stops Astrolabio in 7th round of Florida bout

Katsuma Akitsugi (left) and Vincent Astrolabio (right) | Pro Box photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio suffered another blow to his comeback bid, falling by technical knockout to unbeaten Japanese-American Katsuma Akitsugi in their non-title fight on Nov. 7 (Nov. 8, Manila time) in Lakeland, Florida.

Akitsugi dominated from the opening bell, dropping Astrolabio twice before sealing the win with a body shot that ended the fight with 30 seconds left in the seventh round.

The loss sank Astrolabio’s record to 20 wins (15 KOs) against six defeats, while Akitsugi remained unscathed, improving to 14-0 with three knockouts.

The 26-year-old Akitsugi dictated the pace early, using his sharp jabs to test Astrolabio’s timing and power. In the second round, he floored the Filipino with a perfectly timed counter left hook to the body.

Though Astrolabio managed to beat the count, Akitsugi sensed weakness and pressed forward with crisp combinations.

Astrolabio tried to rally in the middle rounds, countering effectively at times, but Akitsugi’s accuracy and volume of punches kept the Filipino on the defensive.

The Japanese fighter sustained a cut above his right eyebrow from an accidental head clash in the third. But his corner quickly stopped the bleeding which seemed to fuel his aggression.

By the sixth round, Akitsugi was in full control, battering Astrolabio with flurries that had the Filipino reeling.

In the seventh, a clean left straight to the midsection sent Astrolabio to the canvas again, prompting the referee to wave off the fight.

Astrolabio became the third Filipino to fall victim to Akitsugi’s skill and pressure, joining Jonas Sultan, Aston Palicte, and Arnold Dinong on that list.

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