Cebu chess players mark 35 years with ‘Tatluhan’ tilt, giveaways

A game of chess in a tournament of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association | Photo by Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) marks its 35th founding anniversary with the 6th Boy “Chessmoso” Pestaño Memorial Tatluhan Open Chess Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 9.

More than 50 teams—composed of over 150 woodpushers—are expected to take part in the three-man team event at Robinsons Galleria Cebu. The tournament is one of the year’s biggest in the local scene, veteran arbiter Kevin Yap told CDN Digital.

Among the participants are some of Cebu’s top players, including FIDE Master (FM) Anthony Makinano, Michael Pagaran, Richard Natividad, Ariel Joseph Abellana, and National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal.

Each team will have an average Elo rating of 2050.

The competition will be supervised by the Cebu School of Chess, which Yap heads.

Over ₱100,000 in prizes are at stake. The champions will receive ₱30,000 and the Jun Olis Trophy, which is named after the late Cepca founding member Apolonio “Jun” Olis Jr.

The second and third placers will be awarded ₱20,000 and ₱10,000, respectively. Teams with lower finishes up to 10th place will also receive cash prizes.

Special awards will be given to the best all-ladies team, best under-20 team, and top performers on each board.

Recognition will also be given to outstanding Cepca members, seniors, and children.

READ: Filipino IM Kim Yap places 7th in Asean chess tilt

Cepca to donate chess equipment

As part of Cepca’s anniversary celebration, the association will donate 35 chess clocks and 70 chess sets to 35 public schools in Cebu and Mandaue cities, and in the town of Consolacion.

The initiative aims to promote chess among students and develop the sport in the grassroots.

“It’s one way for Cepca to give back while nurturing future generations of chess players,” said Engr. Jerry Maratas, the president of Cepca.

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