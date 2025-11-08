Asia Paraase debuts at UAAP, finishes 4th in distance running

Asia Paraase in the lead pack in one of her UAAP long-distance run events. | UAAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City’s Palarong Pambansa golden girl Asia Paraase may have missed the podium, but the runner made her presence felt as she debuted in University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) competitions at the New Clark City Sports Hub in Tarlac.

Competing as part of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers athletics team, Paraase — one of the most prized recruits this season — finished fourth among 18 competitors in the women’s 5,000-meter run.

The Cebuana runner clocked 18 minutes and 18.23 seconds.

Far Eastern University’s (FEU) Edna Magtubo ruled the event with 17:59.13, followed closely by National University’s Jessa Mae Roda (17:59.50) and FEU’s Nicole Kurt Anne Diloy (18:03.01).

In the 1,500-meter run, Paraase placed 10th with a time of 5:02.99, while FEU’s Susan Ramadan bagged the gold in 4:53.37.

Paraase also finished eighth in the 800-meter run, clocking 2:21.69, as Ramadan claimed her second gold in 2:12.25.

READ: ‘Fun run to benefit Tino survivors’ –Cebu journalists

Paraase the team captain

Despite being a rookie, Paraase was appointed team captain of the UST women’s athletics squad — a role that came as a surprise.

“Hindi ko talaga in-expect na magiging captain ako dito sa UST (I did not really expect I would become captain here in UST,” Paraase told The Varsitarian. “It’s a huge responsibility that requires maturity, accountability, teamwork, integrity, and patience.”

“I have no regrets because I see [being captain] as a chance to grow more both as an athlete and as a leader,” she added.

Before her UAAP debut, Paraase showcased her form in pre-season meets, capturing golds in the 3,000m, 1,500m, and 4x400m relay, along with a bronze in the 800m.

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