Gov’t on full alert, braces for impact of Typhoon Uwan

Satellite image of the state weather bureau on Sunday morning shows the vast swirl of Typhoon Uwan. Image from DOST / Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — As Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong) is expected to affect many parts of the country, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday, Nov. 8, said that all government agencies are on “full alert” to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos.

“We are continuously monitoring the development of Typhoon Uwan as it approaches Northern Luzon. All government agencies are on full alert and are taking immediate action to ensure the safety of our fellow citizens,” Marcos said, speaking in Filipino, in a statement.

READ: Possible Super Typhoon Uwan’s massive breadth spans Batanes to Bohol

According to Office of Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Rafael Alejandro IV on Friday, the widespread effects of Uwan extend from Batanes to Bohol.

Prepared for Typhoon Uwan’s landfall

In its 11 a.m. bulletin on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Uwan may pass close to Catanduanes on Sunday morning and make landfall over the southern portion of Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Marcos shared that the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board have deployed buses and trucks necessary for evacuation. Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Public Works and Highways, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine Coast Guard have positioned rescue vehicles, lifeboats, and relief goods for areas that will be affected by the typhoon.

READ: Authorities place Metro Manila under red alert for Uwan

Toll fees waved for emergency

He also said that toll fees for emergency convoys and responders are suspended and that special lanes have been allotted to allow them to reach high-risk areas quickly. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and LGUs are conducting dredging and clearing operations in flood-prone areas.

“I am reminding everyone to remain calm and not to be complacent. Follow your LGU’s orders and immediately evacuate if you reside in high-risk areas,” Marcos said, speaking in Filipino.

“Prepare your necessities and stay updated on official announcements,” he added. /jpv

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