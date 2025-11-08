Typhoon Uwan gains strength; 5 areas now under Signal No. 3

Track and intensity forecast of Typhoon Uwan as of 5 p.m., Saturday, November 8, 2025. Image from DOST / Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong) continued to intensify as it began to move towards the Philippine Sea in the eastern portion of Bicol Region, with Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 now raised over five areas in Luzon and the Visayas, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the center of the eye of Uwan was last located 575 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 620 km east of Virac, Vatanduanes.

READ: Pagasa: Uwan may pass close to Catanduanes Sunday morning

Uwan was carrying a maximum wind speed of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 185 kph. It was moving west-northwestward at 30 kph.

Pagasa said that Uwan is forecast to move west-northwestward on Saturday and Sunday before it moves more northwestward on Monday. Uwan’s center of the eye is also forecast to pass close to Catanduanes on Sunday morning and make landfall over the southern portion of Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora on Sunday evening or Monday early morning.

Pagas also noted that the projected path of Uwan is possible to slightly shift southward, “which may result in a direct hit [i.e., eyewall affecting the area without making landfall] or a landfall over Catanduanes.”

“UWAN is forecast to rapidly intensify and may reach super typhoon category tonight or tomorrow, although the potential for a much faster intensification is not ruled out due to a favorable environment,” Pagasa added.

READ: Possible Super Typhoon Uwan’s massive breadth spans Batanes to Bohol

Meanwhile, Pagasa hoisted TCWS No. 3 over the following areas, where wind speeds range from 89 to 117 kph and may potentially bring moderate to significant threat to life and property:

Luzon

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Tigaon, Garchitorena, Sagñay, San Jose, Presentacion)

Eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Santo Domingo, Malinao, Rapu-Rapu, City of Tabaco, Bacacay, Malilipot)

Northeastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz)

Visayas

Northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Mapanas, Laoang)

TCWS No. 2 was also raised over these areas, where wind speeds range from 62 to 88 kph and may potentially bring minor to moderate threat to life and property:

Luzon

Eastern portion of mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Laguna

Quezon

Marinduque

Camarines Norte

Rest of Camarines Sur

Rest of Albay

Rest of Sorsogon

Burias Island

Ticao Island

Visayas

Rest of Northern Samar

Northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Calbayog City, Tagapul-An, Santo Niño, Almagro, San Jorge, San Sebastian, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, City of Catbalogan, Gandara, Motiong, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Paranas, Hinabangan)

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, San Policarpo, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Maydolong)

TCWS No. 1 was up in these areas, where wind speeds range from 39 to 61 kph and may cause minimal to minor threat to life and property:

Luzon:

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Zambales

Bataan

Cavite

Batangas

Rest of Masbate

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro, including the Lubang Islands

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

Visayas

Rest of Samar

Rest of Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Northern and central portions of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Asturias, Cebu City, Balamban, City of Talisay, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Dumanjug, Argao, Sibonga, Barili, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, City of Carcar, City of Naga, San Fernando, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Northern portion of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Toboso, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, City of Talisay, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Murcia, Bacolod City, Hinigaran, City of Himamaylan, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan)

Northern portion of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Tayasan, Vallehermoso, City of Guihulngan)

Guimaras

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao)

Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes)

The agency also said that a gale warning is raised over the northern, eastern, and southern seaboards of Luzon, the eastern and central seaboards of Visayas, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao. /jpv

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