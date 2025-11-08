Areas of Cebu still under signal no. 1 as Uwan nears Luzon

Typhoon Uwan in the Philippine Area of Responsibility | Pag-asa image

MANILA – Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong) continues to rapidly intensify as it begins to move closer towards the Philippine Sea east of Bicol Region, the weather bureau said Saturday afternoon.

The center of Typhoon Uwan was located 575 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar or 620 km east of Virac, Catanduanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

The typhoon is moving west-northwestward at 30 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is up over the northern and central portions of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Asturias, Cebu City, Balamban, City of Talisay, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Dumanjug, Argao, Sibonga, Barili, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, City of Carcar, City of Naga, San Fernando, Pinamungahan, and Aloguinsan), including Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

READ: ‘Relief goods are ready’ — DSWD assures as Typhoon Uwan nears landfall

Other areas under Signal No. 1 are the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Toboso, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, City of Talisay, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Murcia, Bacolod City, Hinigaran, City of Himamaylan, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Bago City, Valladolid, and Pulupandan); the northern portion of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Tayasan, Vallehermoso, and the City of Guihulngan); Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan and Antique.

In the rest of the Visayas, signal no. 2 is hoisted over the rest of Northern Samar; the northern and central portions of Samar (Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Calbayog City, Tagapul-An, Santo Niño, Almagro, San Jorge, San Sebastian, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, City of Catbalogan, Gandara, Motiong, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Paranas and Hinabangan); and the northern and central portions of Eastern Samar (Maslog, San Policarpo, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Taft, Sulat, San Julian and Maydolong).

Signal no. 1 is also hoisted over the rest of Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Bohol.

Uwan is forecast to move west northwestward Saturday and Sunday before turning generally more northwestward on Monday.

On the track forecast, the center of the eye of Uwan may pass close to Catanduanes Sunday morning and make landfall over the southern portion of Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora Sunday evening or Monday early morning.

After landfall, Uwan will traverse the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and emerge over Lingayen Gulf or the coastal waters of Pangasinan or La Union on Monday morning or afternoon.

Uwan is forecast to rapidly intensify and may reach super typhoon category Saturday night or Sunday, although the potential for a much faster intensification is not ruled out due to favorable environment.

The interaction with the terrain will cause Uwan to weaken significantly, but it is expected to remain as a typhoon throughout its passage over Northern Luzon.

Areas under signal no. 3

Signal no. 3 is hoisted over Catanduanes; the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Tigaon, Garchitorena, Sagñay, San Jose and Presentacion); the eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Santo Domingo, Malinao, Rapu-Rapu, City of Tabaco, Bacacay and Malilipot), the northeastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz); and the northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Mapanas and Laoang).

The eastern portion of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Albay, the rest of Sorsogon, Burias Island and Ticao Island are now under signal no. 2.

Meanwhile, Batanes, the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Masbate, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, and Cuyo Islands are also under signal no. 1.

Also under signal no. 1 are Dinagat Islands; Surigao del Norte; the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, and Kitcharao); and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes).

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