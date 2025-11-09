After Tino, faithful pray for, pledge to be better stewards of the earth

Ellen Nayak, a parishioner of San Isidro Parish Church prays by patches of earth from Sitio Isla Verde, Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City. | Photo by Jason Baguia

TALISAY CITY, Cebu – When Mananga River overflowed at the height of typhoon Tino on Tuesday, Nov. 4, roof-high flooding ensued, destroying houses on Sitio Isla Verde, Barangay San Isidro and leaving residents homeless.

Days later, in the evening of Friday, Nov. 7, worshipers in San Isidro Parish Church saw two slabs of brownish gray, soggy soil on a table at the foot of the altar.

Flanked by lighted candles and potted plants, the pieces of earth were transported into the church from amid the wreckage in Sitio Isla Verde.

Msgr. Agustin Ancajas, the parish priest had decided to dedicate a November first Friday Mass and the subsequent hour of adoration to reflecting with parishioners on the typhoon and its aftermath.

He requested for some soil from Isla Verde to be brought into the church for use as aid for reflection and prayer.

The soil was not hard to come by. Jesus Calinao, in effect the warden of San Isidro church lived with his wife Lisa in the sitio.

They were among those whose homes the typhoon had ruined.

In the middle of the holy hour, the monsignor invited around 100 churchgoers at hand to process down the aisle and place their palms on the patches of earth.

The act, the monsignor explained, was a prayer of petition for stewards to work religiously – “sa pamaagi nga diniyos,” in Cebuano.

For the faithful, he added, it was to be “a pledge of commitment to be better stewards of creation.”

The embodied prayer was offered at a time when Cebuanos had been discussing how the degradation of their natural environment and poor governance worsened the effects of typhoon Tino.

Lisa, the church warden’s wife was among those who stood in line.

She clasped her hands, looked at the sacred host on the altar a short distance away, and placed her palms on the soil. It was cool, soft, and still damp with floodwater.

Lisa stood in silence for a long time as she prayed, and wept.

Lisa Calinao prays in front of patches of earth from Sitio Isla Verde, Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City. | San Isidro Labrador Parish Church photo

In common petitions, the congregation prayed for, among others, leaders and citizens alike to realize the value of the natural environment and take inspiration from St. Francis of Assisi in protecting it.

READ: Amid Tino, Cebuanos find food, shelter, spiritual help in churches

Gifts lost through neglect

Moments earlier, in his homily, the prelate had stressed the power of God, through nature, to give and take away gifts.

His drew his reflection from the gospel – Jesus’ parable of a wicked servant, to whom his master said: “You are no longer my steward.”

Msgr. Ancajas emphasized that everyone must be conscientious caretakers of the earth, which God gives human beings as a trust.

The alternative, he said, is communal loss of God’s gifts, which is equivalent to receiving the master’s message to the wicked steward:

“What are these reports that I hear about you? Give me an accounting of your stewardship, because you can no longer be my steward.”

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