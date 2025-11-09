Signal No. 4 now up in Catanduanes as Uwan approaches Bicolandia

Track and intensity forecast of Typhoon Uwan as of 11 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, 2025. (Photo by Pagasa/Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 is now hoisted over Catanduanes as Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong) moved closer towards Bicol Region on Saturday night, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned that TCWS No. 4 has wind speeds ranging from 118 to 184 kph and may bring significant to severe threat to life and property.

READ: Typhoon Uwan: Cebu disaster officials warn public to heed warnings

Pagasa also said that the center of the eye of Uwan was spotted 380 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, as of 10 p.m.

Uwan continued to intensify with a maximum wind speed of 155 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 190 kph and was moving west-northwestward at 35 kph.

READ: LIST: Canceled flights on Nov. 9, 10 due to Uwan

Uwan will move west-northwestward on Saturday and Sunday, and the center of the eye of Uwan may pass close to Catanduanes on Sunday morning and make landfall over Aurora on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

“There is also an increasing possibility of a slight southward shift in the projected path of UWAN, which may result in a direct hit (i.e., eyewall affecting the area without making landfall) or a landfall scenario over Catanduanes,” Pagasa said.

It added that Uwan “will traverse the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and emerge over Lingayen Gulf or the coastal waters of Pangasinan or La Union on Monday morning.” It also maintained that the typhoon may intensify into a super typhoon on Sunday, while faster intensification is not ruled out.

READ:Pagasa warns of floods, landslides as Uwan to dump heavy rains

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 3, with wind speeds ranging from 89 to 117 kph and may bringa moderate to significant threat to life and property, was raised over the following areas:

Luzon

Aurora

Northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Macalelon, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Aimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Northern and eastern portions of Sorsogon (City of Sorsogon, Barcelona, Bulusan, Pilar, Castilla, Gubat, Casiguran, Donsol, Prieto Diaz)

Visayas

Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Mapanas, Laoang, Gamay, Catubig, Pambujan, Biri)

TCWS No. 2, with wind speed ranging from 62 to 88 kph and may bring minor to moderate threat to life and property, was up in the following:

Luzon

Mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Zambales

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Laguna

Rest of Quezon

Cavite

Batangas

Marinduque

Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Pola, Victoria)

Northern portion of Romblon (Banton)

Rest of Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Visayas

Rest of Northern Samar

Northern and central portions of Samar (Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Calbayog City, Tagapul-An, Santo Niño, Almagro, San Jorge, San Sebastian, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, City of Catbalogan, Gandara, Motiong, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Paranas, Hinabangan)

Northern and central portions of Eastern Samar (Maslog, San Policarpo, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Can-Avid, City of Borongan, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Maydolong)

Northern portion of Biliran (Maripipi)

TCWS No. 1, with wind speed ranging from 39 to 61 kph and may bring minimal to minor threat to life and property, was up in the following:

Luzon

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Rest of Romblon

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

Visayas

Rest of Samar

Rest of Eastern Samar

Rest of Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Northern and central portions of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Asturias, Cebu City, Balamban, City of Talisay, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Dumanjug, Argao, Sibonga, Barili, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, City of Carcar, City of Naga, San Fernando, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Toboso, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, City of Talisay, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Murcia, Bacolod City, Hinigaran, City of Himamaylan, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Tayasan, Vallehermoso, City of Guihulngan)

Guimaras

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao)

Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes)

Aside from this, Pagasa said that a gale warning was raised over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern and central seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

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