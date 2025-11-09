Low-lying coastal areas under storm surge alert as Uwan intensifies
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday warned of a possible “life-threatening storm surge” in several low-lying coastal areas in Luzon and Visayas due to Typhoon Uwan.
In a storm surge warning issued at 8 p.m., Pagasa said that a “high risk of life-threatening storm surge may occur within the next 48 hours.”
READ: Typhoon Uwan gains strength; 5 areas now under signal no. 3
With this, the Pagasa recommended residents to “stay away from the coast or beach, cancel all marine activities, move to higher grounds away from the coast and storm surge-prone areas,” and follow the agency’s updates on the typhoon.
READ: Pagasa warns of floods, landslides as Uwan to dump heavy rains
Estimated storm surge of more than three meters in the low-lying coastal areas of:
Albay
- Bacacay
- Tabaco
- Legazpi City
- Malilipot
- Malinao
- Manito
- Rapu-Rapu
- Santo Domingo (Libog)
- Tiwi
Aurora
- Baler
- Casiguran
- Dilasag
- Dinalungan
- Dingalan
- Dipaculao
- San Luis
Cagayan
- Peñablanca
- Baggao
Camarines Norte
- Basud
- Capalonga
- Daet
- Jose Panganiban
- Mercedes
- Paracale
- Santa Elena
- Talisay
- Vinzons
Camarines Sur
- Cabusao
- Calabanga
- Caramoan
- Garchitorena
- Lagonoy
- Presentacion (Parubcan)
- Sagñay
- San Jose
- Siruma
- Tigaon
- Tinambac
Catanduanes
- Bagamanoc
- Baras
- Bato
- Caramoran
- Gigmoto
- Pandan
- Panganiban (Payo)
- San Andres (Calolbon)
- Viga
- Virac
Isabela
- Dinapigue
- Divilacan
- Maconacon
- Palanan
-
- Pangasinan
- Binmaley
- Dagupan City
- Labrador
- Lingayen
- San Fabian
- Sual
Quezon
- Alabat
- Atimonan
- Burdeos
- Calauag
- General Nakar
- Gumaca
- Infanta
- Jomalig
- Lopez
- Mauban
- Panukulan
- Patnanungan
- Perez
- Plaridel
- Polillo
- Quezon
- Real
Sorsogon
- Sorsogon
- Gubat
- Prieto Diaz
- Barcelona
- Bulusan
- Santa Magdalena
- Matnog
Estimated storm surge of 2.1 to 3 meters
Cagayan
- Gattaran
- Gonzaga
- Lal-lo
- Santa Ana
Camarines Sur
- Libmanan
- Lupi
- Minalabac
- Pasacao
- Ragay
- San Fernando
- Sipocot
- La Union
- Agoo
- Aringay
- Bacnotan
- Balaoan
- Bangar
- Bauang
- Caba
- San Fernando
- Luna
- Rosario
- San Juan
- Santo Tomas
Northern Samar
- Gamay
- Laoang
- Mapanas
- Palapag
- Pambujan
- Bobon
- Catarman
- Lavezares
- Biri
- Mondragon
- Rosario
- San Roque
- Lapinig
- San Jose
Pangasinan
- AgnoAnda
- Bani
- Bolinao
- Burgos
- Alaminos
- Dasol
- Infanta
Estimated storm surge of 1 to 2 meters
Bataan
- Abucay
- Balanga
- Bagac
- Limay
- Mariveles
- Morong
- Orani
- Orion
- Pilar
- Samal
Batangas
- Balayan
- Batangas City
- Bauan
- Calaca
- Calatagan
- Lian
- Lobo
- Mabini
- Nasugbu
- San Juan
- San Pascual
- Taal
- Tingloy
- Lemery
- San Luis
Bulacan
- Bulakan
- Malolos
- Hagonoy
- Obando
- Paombong
Cagayan
- Abulug
- Aparri
- Calayan
/jpv
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