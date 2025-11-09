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Low-lying coastal areas under storm surge alert as Uwan intensifies

By: Dianne Sampang - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | November 09,2025 - 07:00 AM
Low-lying coastal areas under storm surge alert as Uwan intensifies
Satellite image of the state weather bureau on Sunday morning shows the vast swirl of Typhoon Uwan. Image from DOST / Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday warned of a possible “life-threatening storm surge” in several low-lying coastal areas in Luzon and Visayas due to Typhoon Uwan.

In a storm surge warning issued at 8 p.m., Pagasa said that a “high risk of life-threatening storm surge may occur within the next 48 hours.”

READ: Typhoon Uwan gains strength; 5 areas now under signal no. 3

With this, the Pagasa recommended residents to “stay away from the coast or beach, cancel all marine activities, move to higher grounds away from the coast and storm surge-prone areas,” and follow the agency’s updates on the typhoon. 

READ: Pagasa warns of floods, landslides as Uwan to dump heavy rains

Estimated storm surge of more than three meters in the low-lying coastal areas of:

Albay

  • Bacacay
  • Tabaco
  • Legazpi City
  • Malilipot
  • Malinao
  • Manito
  • Rapu-Rapu
  • Santo Domingo (Libog)
  • Tiwi

Aurora

  • Baler
  • Casiguran
  • Dilasag
  • Dinalungan
  • Dingalan
  • Dipaculao
  • San Luis

Cagayan

  • Peñablanca
  • Baggao

Camarines Norte

  • Basud
  • Capalonga
  • Daet
  • Jose Panganiban
  • Mercedes
  • Paracale
  • Santa Elena
  • Talisay
  • Vinzons

Camarines Sur

  • Cabusao
  • Calabanga
  • Caramoan
  • Garchitorena
  • Lagonoy
  • Presentacion (Parubcan)
  • Sagñay
  • San Jose
  • Siruma
  • Tigaon
  • Tinambac

Catanduanes

  • Bagamanoc
  • Baras
  • Bato
  • Caramoran
  • Gigmoto
  • Pandan
  • Panganiban (Payo)
  • San Andres (Calolbon)
  • Viga
  • Virac

Isabela

  • Dinapigue
  • Divilacan
  • Maconacon
  • Palanan
  • Pangasinan
  • Binmaley
  • Dagupan City
  • Labrador
  • Lingayen
  • San Fabian
  • Sual

Quezon

  • Alabat
  • Atimonan
  • Burdeos
  • Calauag
  • General Nakar
  • Gumaca
  • Infanta
  • Jomalig
  • Lopez
  • Mauban
  • Panukulan
  • Patnanungan
  • Perez
  • Plaridel
  • Polillo
  • Quezon
  • Real

Sorsogon

  • Sorsogon
  • Gubat
  • Prieto Diaz
  • Barcelona
  • Bulusan
  • Santa Magdalena
  • Matnog

Estimated storm surge of 2.1 to 3 meters

Cagayan

  • Gattaran
  • Gonzaga
  • Lal-lo
  • Santa Ana

Camarines Sur

  • Libmanan
  • Lupi
  • Minalabac
  • Pasacao
  • Ragay
  • San Fernando
  • Sipocot
  • La Union
  • Agoo
  • Aringay
  • Bacnotan
  • Balaoan
  • Bangar
  • Bauang
  • Caba
  • San Fernando
  • Luna
  • Rosario
  • San Juan
  • Santo Tomas

Northern Samar

  • Gamay
  • Laoang
  • Mapanas
  • Palapag
  • Pambujan
  • Bobon
  • Catarman
  • Lavezares
  • Biri
  • Mondragon
  • Rosario
  • San Roque
  • Lapinig
  • San Jose

Pangasinan

  • AgnoAnda
  • Bani
  • Bolinao
  • Burgos
  • Alaminos
  • Dasol
  • Infanta

Estimated storm surge of 1 to 2 meters

Bataan

  • Abucay
  • Balanga
  • Bagac
  • Limay
  • Mariveles
  • Morong
  • Orani
  • Orion
  • Pilar
  • Samal

Batangas

  • Balayan
  • Batangas City
  • Bauan
  • Calaca
  • Calatagan
  • Lian
  • Lobo
  • Mabini
  • Nasugbu
  • San Juan
  • San Pascual
  • Taal
  • Tingloy
  • Lemery
  • San Luis

Bulacan

  • Bulakan
  • Malolos
  • Hagonoy
  • Obando
  • Paombong

Cagayan

  • Abulug
  • Aparri
  • Calayan

/jpv

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TAGS: Supertyphoon Uwan, typhoon Uwan
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