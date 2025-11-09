Low-lying coastal areas under storm surge alert as Uwan intensifies

Satellite image of the state weather bureau on Sunday morning shows the vast swirl of Typhoon Uwan. Image from DOST / Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday warned of a possible “life-threatening storm surge” in several low-lying coastal areas in Luzon and Visayas due to Typhoon Uwan.

In a storm surge warning issued at 8 p.m., Pagasa said that a “high risk of life-threatening storm surge may occur within the next 48 hours.”

READ: Typhoon Uwan gains strength; 5 areas now under signal no. 3

With this, the Pagasa recommended residents to “stay away from the coast or beach, cancel all marine activities, move to higher grounds away from the coast and storm surge-prone areas,” and follow the agency’s updates on the typhoon.

READ: Pagasa warns of floods, landslides as Uwan to dump heavy rains

Estimated storm surge of more than three meters in the low-lying coastal areas of:

Albay

Bacacay

Tabaco

Legazpi City

Malilipot

Malinao

Manito

Rapu-Rapu

Santo Domingo (Libog)

Tiwi

Aurora

Baler

Casiguran

Dilasag

Dinalungan

Dingalan

Dipaculao

San Luis

Cagayan

Peñablanca

Baggao

Camarines Norte

Basud

Capalonga

Daet

Jose Panganiban

Mercedes

Paracale

Santa Elena

Talisay

Vinzons

Camarines Sur

Cabusao

Calabanga

Caramoan

Garchitorena

Lagonoy

Presentacion (Parubcan)

Sagñay

San Jose

Siruma

Tigaon

Tinambac

Catanduanes

Bagamanoc

Baras

Bato

Caramoran

Gigmoto

Pandan

Panganiban (Payo)

San Andres (Calolbon)

Viga

Virac

Isabela

Dinapigue

Divilacan

Maconacon

Palanan



Pangasinan

Binmaley

Dagupan City

Labrador

Lingayen

San Fabian

Sual

Quezon

Alabat

Atimonan

Burdeos

Calauag

General Nakar

Gumaca

Infanta

Jomalig

Lopez

Mauban

Panukulan

Patnanungan

Perez

Plaridel

Polillo

Quezon

Real

Sorsogon

Sorsogon

Gubat

Prieto Diaz

Barcelona

Bulusan

Santa Magdalena

Matnog

Estimated storm surge of 2.1 to 3 meters

Cagayan

Gattaran

Gonzaga

Lal-lo

Santa Ana

Camarines Sur

Libmanan

Lupi

Minalabac

Pasacao

Ragay

San Fernando

Sipocot

La Union

Agoo

Aringay

Bacnotan

Balaoan

Bangar

Bauang

Caba

San Fernando

Luna

Rosario

San Juan

Santo Tomas

Northern Samar

Gamay

Laoang

Mapanas

Palapag

Pambujan

Bobon

Catarman

Lavezares

Biri

Mondragon

Rosario

San Roque

Lapinig

San Jose

Pangasinan

AgnoAnda

Bani

Bolinao

Burgos

Alaminos

Dasol

Infanta

Estimated storm surge of 1 to 2 meters

Bataan

Abucay

Balanga

Bagac

Limay

Mariveles

Morong

Orani

Orion

Pilar

Samal

Batangas

Balayan

Batangas City

Bauan

Calaca

Calatagan

Lian

Lobo

Mabini

Nasugbu

San Juan

San Pascual

Taal

Tingloy

Lemery

San Luis

Bulacan

Bulakan

Malolos

Hagonoy

Obando

Paombong

Cagayan

Abulug

Aparri

Calayan

/jpv

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