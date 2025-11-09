Typhoon Uwan intensifies again, moves closer to Catanduanes

Track and intensity forecast of Typhoon Uwan as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, 2025. (Photo by Pagasa/Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Uwan (int’l name: Fung-wong) intensified again, according to the state weather bureau’s latest update early Sunday morning, as it moved closer to Catanduanes province.A bulletin posted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed that Uwan now has maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

It was last seen 250 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

READ: Bicol begins to feel the impact of Uwan’s strong winds, rains

When Pagasa released its previous update, Uwan was just packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kph and gustiness of up to 205 kph. During that time, it was located 370 kilometers east of Virac.

It is still moving west-landfall predictionsnorthwest at a speed of 35 kph.

Uwan quickens

Earlier, Pagasa said that because of Uwan’s quick movement, the typhoon may make landfall over the Isabela-Aurora area earlier — by Sunday night instead of the initial landfall predictions of Monday morning.

However, Pagasa is also not ruling out the possibility of a landfall or a close approach over Catanduanes, as Uwan moves closer to the Bicol Region.

According to Pagasa’s forecast track, Uwan would be over the coastal waters of Pandan, Catanduanes, by 11 a.m., Sunday.

Uwan’s early onslaught caught on video

Local government units and netizens have posted photos and videos on social media showing how Uwan has started to bring strong winds and rains over the Bicol Region.

In its Facebook page, Camarines Norte’s Provincial Information Office uploaded several videos on its Facebook page showing how rain has started to pour down over Jose Panganiban town.

In a video uploaded by Donald Butial, small trees in Naga City also appeared to be shaken due to Uwan’s strong winds.

Butial said the clips were taken around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Other netizens uploaded videos of strong rains in Catanduanes, which is also expected to bear Uwan’s brunt.

In a separate advisory, the First Catanduanes Electric Cooperative Inc. (Ficelco) said that a total plant shutdown was conducted early Sunday morning “for the safe preparation and securing of their power generation facilities.” /mr

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