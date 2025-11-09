Pagasa warns of floods, landslides as Uwan to dump heavy rains
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday warned of widespread severe flooding and landslides as intense to torrential rainfall is expected over Catanduanes and five other areas in Luzon and the Visayas from Saturday to Sunday afternoon due to Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong).
READ: Typhoon Uwan gains strength; 5 areas now under Signal No. 3
In its 5 p.m. advisory, Pagasa said that aside from Catanduanes, the following areas will experience over 200 millimeters of rainfall:
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Northern Samar
Meanwhile, the following areas will experience heavy to intense rainfall (100 to 200 millimeters) from Saturday to Sunday afternoon:
- Aurora
- Laguna
- Quezon
- Marinduque
- Masbate
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Biliran
Moderate to heavy rainfall (50 to 100 millimeters) is expected over the following areas during the same period:
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Bataan
- Metro Manila
- Cavite
- Batangas
- Rizal
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Leyte
Pagasa warned that flooding is possible, especially in urban, low-lying, and riverine areas, while landslides may occur in highly susceptible zones under this warning.
READ: 17 Butuan City villages flooded as Uwan moves closer to land
According to Pagasa’s 5 p.m. weather bulletin, the center of Typhoon Uwan was last located 575 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 620 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.
Uwan was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph. It was moving west-northwestward at 30 kph.
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 was raised over the following areas:
Luzon
- Catanduanes
- Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Tigaon, Garchitorena, Sagñay, San Jose, Presentacion)
- Eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Santo Domingo, Malinao, Rapu-Rapu, Tabaco City, Bacacay, Malilipot)
- Northeastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz)
Visayas
- Northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Mapanas, Laoang) /jpv
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