Cebu LGUs impose preemptive, forced evacuations as Uwan intensifies

Residents of Bogo City evacuate as Typhoon Tino approaches northern Cebu. (Photo from City Government of Bogo)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Local government units (LGUs) across Cebu have begun evacuating residents living in hazard-prone areas as Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong) continues to intensify.

In Liloan, Mayor Aljew Frasco ordered a forced evacuation on Saturday, November 8, after the municipality was identified as high-risk for flooding, landslides, and storm surges.

Similar directives were rolled out in Danao City and Borbon, where residents may face the danger of flash floods and landslides due to the heavy rainfall expected from the typhoon.

Under forced evacuation, residents are ordered not to return to their homes unless cleared by their respective disaster response teams and other relevant authorities.

READ: Uwan watch: Sunday to Monday morning most crucial time, says Pagasa

Preemptive evacuations in place

Preemptive evacuations have also been ongoing in several localities throughout the province since November 8.

Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad announced the evacuation of residents living in Barangays Manduang, Tubod, Linao, Calajoan, Pakigne, and Tungkil due to the threat of a dam overflow.

“As we expect bad weather tonight due to Typhoon Uwan, there is a serious threat of a large volume of water bursting out from the artificial dam formed after the landslide in the mountains of Barangay Manduang,” he shared in a vernacular Facebook post.

In Lapu-Lapu City, head of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) Nagiel Bañacia shared that 634 families have been evacuated as of Sunday morning, November 9.

Meanwhile, the local governments of Cordova, Consolacion, Carmen, Sogod, Tabogon, Bogo City, San Remigio, Medellin, and other affected areas continue to encourage their residents to take shelter in designated evacuation centers.

Preemptive evacuation allows people to leave danger zones voluntarily before a disaster strikes.

Still recovering from Tino

Many of the localities that implemented evacuation orders were among the most heavily affected by the passage of Typhoon Tino on Tuesday, November 4.

Due to Tino’s torrential rains and strong winds, the Butuanon, Mananga, Cansaga, and Cotcot Rivers overflowed and flash-flooded their neighboring communities.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has reported at least 204 people dead across Visayas and Mindanao, with Cebu recording the highest number at 141 deaths.

Super Typhoon Uwan approaches

As of 8 a.m. on November 9, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that Uwan has intensified into a super typhoon while approaching Catanduanes, Bicol Region.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised in the following portions of northern and central Cebu:

Medellin, Daanbantayan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Asturias, Cebu City, Balamban, City of Talisay, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Dumanjug, Argao, Sibonga, Barili, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, City of Carcar, City of Naga, San Fernando, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, and the Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

These affected areas may expect light to moderate with occasionally heavy rains, as well as strong winds that may bring minimal threat to life and property.

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