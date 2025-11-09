‘One-year state of national calamity’ in effect — PBBM

This aerial photo shows damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Talisay, in Cebu province, on November 5, 2025. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Last Wednesday, Nov. 5, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation No. 1077, putting multiple areas in a national state of calamity for one year.

This proclamation expedites the use of rescue, relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts. It also activates the National Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC), to be headed by the Department of Health (DOH) Secretary, for health-related emergencies.

DOH Assistant Secretary Gloria Balboa will assume the role of incident manager.

The proclamation will allow PHEOC to respond to disasters following the extensive damage caused by Typhoon “Tino” (Kalmaegi), and in anticipation of the impact of Typhoon “Uwan” (international name: Fung-wong).

READ: Over 17,000 at-risk barangays ordered to take preventive steps amid Uwan

“With the help of PHEOC, the mechanism for response from national down to local government units will be strengthened,” the operations center said in a statement.

P135.22-M supplies readied

Meanwhile, the DOH said P135.22 million worth of health supplies and equipment are on standby for immediate deployment to the ongoing Typhoon Tino recovery efforts and the incoming Typhoon Uwan.

“On top of the health commodities prepositioned and those already provided, we have P135.22 million worth of supplies and equipment to respond to additional needs following Typhoons Tino and Uwan,” the DOH said.

The DOH earlier deployed its emergency response teams to provinces severely hit by Tino, including Cebu, to provide first aid, nutritional assessment, and mental health support.

The teams, composed of 1,300 members, also include responders who will focus on giving victims access to water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Based on the latest data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 823,977 families, consisting of 2.9 million individuals, were affected by Tino’s onslaught, with 73,214 families, or 282,490 persons, taking shelter in evacuation centers.

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