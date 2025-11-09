Uwan now a super typhoon, Signal No. 5 raised in parts of Bicol Region
MANILA, Philippines – Uwan reached super typhoon category on Sunday morning, the state weather bureau announced, after Uwan intensified with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 230 kph.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) added that the super typhoon was last located 125 kilometers east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, moving west-northwestward at 25 kph.
READ: Uwan watch: Sunday to Monday morning most crucial time, says Pagasa
Pagasa hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) no. 5 in the following areas, warning of extreme life-threatening conditions due to typhoon-force winds or wind speeds of 185 kph or higher in the next twelve hours:
- Polillo Islands
- Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Daet, Talisay, Paracale, Vinzons, Jose Panganiban, Mercedes, Basud)
- Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Caramoan, Garchitorena, Tinambac, Lagonoy)
- Catanduanes
Meanwhile, Signal No. 4, or a significant to severe threat to life and property due to wind speeds of 118 to 184 kph, is forecast in the areas listed below:
- eastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Calauag, Guinayangan, Perez, Alabat, Quezon)
- the rest of Camarines Norte
- the rest of Camarines Sur
- the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi, Polangui)
READ: Pagasa: Red rainfall alert in almost entire eastern Luzon due to Uwan
The following TCWS were also issued by Pagasa:
Signal no. 3
LUZON
- southern portion of mainland Cagayan (Tuao, Enrile, Solana, Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Iguig, Piat, Amulung)
- Isabela
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- the southern portion of Apayao (Conner)
- Kalinga
- Abra
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
- Nueva Ecija
- Bulacan
- Aurora
- Metro Manila
- Cavite
- Batangas
- Rizal
- Laguna
- the rest of Quezon
- Marinduque
- the rest of Albay
- Sorsogon
- Ticao and Burias Islands
VISAYAS
- Northern Samar
- the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Maslog)
- the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, San Jose de Buan)
Signal no. 2
LUZON
- The rest of Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands
- the rest of Apayao
- Ilocos Norte
- Occidental Mindoro, including the Lubang Islands
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- the rest of Masbate
VISAYAS
- The rest of Eastern Samar
- the rest of Samar
- Biliran
- the northern and central portions of Leyte
Signal no. 1
LUZON
- Batanes
- Calamian Islands
- Cuyo Islands
VISAYAS
- The rest of Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Bohol
- northern and central portions of Cebu, including the Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- northern and central portions of Negros Occidental
- northern portion of Negros Oriental
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Capiz
- Aklan
- Antique /das
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