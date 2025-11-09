Uwan now a super typhoon, Signal No. 5 raised in parts of Bicol Region

Track and intensity forecast of Super Typhoon Uwan at 8 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, 2025. — Map from DOST-Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – Uwan reached super typhoon category on Sunday morning, the state weather bureau announced, after Uwan intensified with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 230 kph.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) added that the super typhoon was last located 125 kilometers east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, moving west-northwestward at 25 kph.

READ: Uwan watch: Sunday to Monday morning most crucial time, says Pagasa

Pagasa hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) no. 5 in the following areas, warning of extreme life-threatening conditions due to typhoon-force winds or wind speeds of 185 kph or higher in the next twelve hours:

Polillo Islands

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Daet, Talisay, Paracale, Vinzons, Jose Panganiban, Mercedes, Basud)

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Caramoan, Garchitorena, Tinambac, Lagonoy)

Catanduanes

Meanwhile, Signal No. 4, or a significant to severe threat to life and property due to wind speeds of 118 to 184 kph, is forecast in the areas listed below:

eastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Calauag, Guinayangan, Perez, Alabat, Quezon)

the rest of Camarines Norte

the rest of Camarines Sur

the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi, Polangui)

READ: Pagasa: Red rainfall alert in almost entire eastern Luzon due to Uwan

The following TCWS were also issued by Pagasa:

Signal no. 3

LUZON

southern portion of mainland Cagayan (Tuao, Enrile, Solana, Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Iguig, Piat, Amulung)

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

the southern portion of Apayao (Conner)

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Aurora

Metro Manila

Cavite

Batangas

Rizal

Laguna

the rest of Quezon

Marinduque

the rest of Albay

Sorsogon

Ticao and Burias Islands

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Maslog)

the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, San Jose de Buan)

Signal no. 2

LUZON

The rest of Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands

the rest of Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Occidental Mindoro, including the Lubang Islands

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

the rest of Masbate

VISAYAS

The rest of Eastern Samar

the rest of Samar

Biliran

the northern and central portions of Leyte

Signal no. 1

LUZON

Batanes

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

VISAYAS

The rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

Bohol

northern and central portions of Cebu, including the Bantayan and Camotes Islands

northern and central portions of Negros Occidental

northern portion of Negros Oriental

Guimaras

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique /das

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