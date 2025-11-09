Uwan intensifies into super typhoon category — PAGASA

Uwan reaches super typhoon category as it nears Catanduanes, Bicol Region, on the morning of November 9. | DOST-PAGASA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Uwan has intensified into a super typhoon, the state weather bureau reported on Sunday morning, November 9.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5, the highest that can be raised, in four areas:

Polillo Islands

The northern portion of Camarines Norte (Daet, Talisay, Paracale, Vinzons, Jose Panganiban, Mercedes, Basud)

The eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Caramoan, Garchitorena, Tinambac, Lagonoy)

Catanduanes

Pagasa forecasts wind speeds of 185 km/h or higher in these localities. Such winds pose an extreme threat to life and property.

As of 8:00 a.m. on November 9, the center of the eye of Super Typhoon Uwan was estimated to be 125 km east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center, with gustiness of up to 230 km/h. It is currently moving west-northwestward at 25 km/h.

Wind Signals raised across the country

Based on Pagasa’s 8 a.m. bulletin, wind signals have been raised in the following areas:

TCWS No. 4

The eastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Calauag, Guinayangan, Perez, Alabat, Quezon), the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, and the eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi, Polangui).

TCWS No. 3

The southern portion of mainland Cagayan (Tuao, Enrile, Solana, Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Iguig, Piat, Amulung), Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the southern portion of Apayao (Conner), Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Aurora, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, the rest of Albay, Sorsogon, Ticao and Burias Islands Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Maslog), and the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, San Jose de Buan) in Luzon.

Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, San Policarpo, Oras, Dolores, Maslog), and the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, San Jose de Buan) in Visayas.

TCWS No. 2

The rest of Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, the rest of Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Occidental Mindoro including the Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the rest of Masbate in Luzon.

The rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Biliran, and the northern and central portions of Leyte (Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Tunga, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Mayorga, Julita, Dagami, Jaro, Villaba, La Paz, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Ormoc City, Dulag, Burauen, Kananga, Albuera, Palompon, Merida, Isabel) in Visayas.

TCWS No. 1

Batanes, Calamian Islands, and Cuyo Islands in Luzon.

The rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, the northern and central portions of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Asturias, Cebu City, Balamban, City of Talisay, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Dumanjug, Argao, Sibonga, Barili, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, City of Carcar, City of Naga, San Fernando, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Toboso, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, City of Talisay, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Murcia, Bacolod City, Hinigaran, City of Himamaylan, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan), the northern portion of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Tayasan, Vallehermoso, City of Guihulngan), Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and Antique in Visayas.

Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes) in Mindanao.

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