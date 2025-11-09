Daily Gospel, November 9, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for November 9, 2025, which is the feast of the Dedication of Saint John Lateran Basilica in Rome.

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Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 2, 13-22.

Since the Passover of the Jews was near, Jesus went up to Jerusalem.

He found in the temple area those who sold oxen, sheep, and doves, as well as the money-changers seated there.

He made a whip out of cords and drove them all out of the temple area, with the sheep and oxen, and spilled the coins of the money-changers and overturned their tables,

and to those who sold doves he said, “Take these out of here, and stop making my Father’s house a marketplace.”

His disciples recalled the words of scripture, “Zeal for your house will consume me.”

At this the Jews answered and said to him, “What sign can you show us for doing this?”

Jesus answered and said to them, “Destroy this temple and in three days I will raise it up.”

The Jews said, “This temple has been under construction for forty-six years, and you will raise it up in three days?”

But he was speaking about the temple of his body.

SOURCE: dailygospel.org