Malacañang Palace suspends classes on Nov. 10-11 amid Super Typhoon Uwan

Under Memorandum Circular No. 106, the Malacañang Palace suspends work in government offices and classes due to Super Typhoon Uwan.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Due to the threats posed by the Super Typhoon Uwan, the Malacañang Palace has ordered the suspension of classes and government work in several regions.

Government work in the National Capital Region (NCR), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas will be suspended on Monday, November 10.

Meanwhile, classes at all levels in the aforementioned regions, including Regions VI (Western Visayas), VII (Central Visayas), and the Negros Island Region, are suspended from November 10 to 11.

READ: Uwan intensifies into super typhoon category — PAGASA

Essential services continue

Under Memorandum Circular No. 106, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin with the authority of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the suspension allows the public to prepare for the major impacts expected from the passage of Super Typhoon Uwan in the country.

The memorandum also said that agencies providing essential, health, and emergency services must remain operational:

“To further ensure continuity of essential government functions, all other government agencies in the aforementioned regions may implement alternate work arrangements, as may be necessary, subject to applicable laws, rules, and regulations.”

Localized cancellation or suspension of classes and government office work in other regions may be implemented by their respective Local Chief Executives.

The order also said the suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.

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