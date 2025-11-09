PH gov’t open to pursuing flood and drainage master plan for Metro Cebu

Vice Governor Glenn Soco pushed for the implementation of the Metro Cebu Integrated Flood and Drainage System Master Plan during a Capitol meeting | From the Facebook page of Glen Soco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Governor Glenn Soco pushed for the implementation of the Metro Cebu Integrated Flood and Drainage System Master Plan, amid the impact of Typhoon Tino, which hit the province on November 4, 2025, causing flooding in different areas of Cebu.

During the visit of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos to the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Friday, November 7, 2025, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPHW) Secretary Vince Dizon opened the discussion on the Metro Cebu Integrated Flood and Drainage System Master Plan.

It is a comprehensive, science-based solution that could finally put an end to our recurring floods from Carcar City to Danao City.

READ: Tino: Stories of death and survival sweep the nation

President Marcos expressed that he is open to pursuing the plan.

Soco said that the plan is close to his heart. He had pushed for its adoption when he served as chairman of the Infrastructure Development Committee of the Regional Development Council (RDC)-7 in 2017.

The plan was based on the 2013 Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) study.

It proposed a holistic approach addressing flooding from the upstream where it begins, not just in the downstream where the damage is felt.

Sadly, Soco said that the vital blueprint was left on the shelf.

After the meeting, he spoke to Secretary Dizon and handed him copies of the RDC resolution and the provincial ordinance endorsing the plan.

Soco also thanked Dizon for bringing the issue to the president and recognizing the urgency of the plan in addressing Cebu’s flooding problem.///

READ: Tino sparks renewed scrutiny of Cebu’s flood control projects

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