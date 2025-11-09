IM Kim Yap finishes 6th in ASEAN Open Chess tilt

IM Kim Steven Yap (in black shirt) during his campaign. | NCFP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap capped his campaign in the 6th ASEAN Individual Open Chess Championship Governor Henry S. Oaminal Cup with a 6th-place finish after the tournament concluded on Saturday, November 8, in Misamis Oriental.

Yap, who continues his pursuit of the coveted Grandmaster (GM) title, tallied 5.5 points after nine grueling rounds against some of Southeast Asia’s top woodpushers.

He closed out his campaign with consecutive draws — first against fellow Filipino IM Christian Gian Karlo Arca in Round 8, and then versus Vietnam’s Tran Gia Phuc Pham in the final round.

India’s IM V. S. Rahuul emerged as the overall champion with 7.0 points, followed by Vietnam’s IM Quoc Hy Nguyen with 6.5.

Filipino FIDE Master (FM) Mark Jay Bacojo completed the podium finishers with 6.0 points.

READ: IM Kim Steven Yap stuns Vietnamese GM, but drops to 4th place

Rounding out the top 5 were Mongolia’s IM Munkhdalai Amilal and India’s IM Kamotra Soham, who both scored 6.0 points.

Other Cebuano contenders, IM Rico Mascariñas (4.5), Jerish John Velarde (3.5), and Rommel Ganzon (3.0), finished 27th, 33rd, and 38th, respectively.

For Yap, the quest for his GM norm and title continues as he eyes future international tournaments to build on his solid showing in Misamis Oriental.

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