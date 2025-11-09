‘Baho na kaayo diri’: Liloan residents call for clearing, more relief

A street in Jubay, Liloan remains uncleared days after typhoon Tino hit Cebu. | Photo from Allison Julia Tojoy

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Nearly a week after typhoon Tino hit Cebu, areas of Liloan municipality remained covered with mud and blocked by wrecked cars as a heavy stench hung in the air.

Allison Tojoy, a resident of Colorado Dos in Barangay Jubay, Liloan, told CDN Digital that their subdivision has been struggling to recover from the disaster.

“Daghan pa kaayog mga debris nga wala pa ma clear, lawom pa kaayong lapok sa amoa dapit and naa pod mga sin sa ilawom nga natabunan, (Plenty of debris has yet to be removed, our neighborhood is still deep in mud that covers some roofs),” she said.

While cleaning their home, she and her family could not help but notice how their surroundings reeked of waste in the heat.

“Grabe kabaho… sa sulod tungod sa fecal waste, kay ning backflow man ang mga CR sa mga panimalay during sa typhoon. Grabe sad ang init gawas sa balay. Nakacontribute sad sa baho ang decomposing bodies, (It’s very… smelly indoors because of fecal waste, since household toilets backflowed during the typhoon. It’s also very hot outside, and decomposing corpses have worsened the stench),” she said.

To date, it has been five days since Typhoon Tino struck the province on Nov. 4. Liloan has recorded seven deaths as of Friday, Nov. 7.

READ: Cebu families desperately search for missing amid rising Tino deaths

Local government: clearing underway

The Municipality of Liloan announced on social media that clearing has begun in affected communities, including Colorado Dos.

On Nov. 8, Mayor Aljew Frasco also responded to the public’s concerns regarding the clearing operations.

“In response to the circulating posts claiming that Villa Azalea and Villa Lara have a ‘foul odor’, please be informed that the matter has already been addressed,” he said Cebuano.

“Clearing operations have been conducted in both subdivisions, where dead animals such as cows and others were found. These have already been properly handled and buried. At present, clearing operations are still ongoing.”

Netizens pointed out, however, that such operations have yet to reach their areas.

Tojoy also said some benefactors privately funded equipment to hasten the clearing of their subdivision.

Rep. Vincent “Duke” Frasco of Cebu’s 5th district, meanwhile, appealed on social media for help from the Cebu provincial government.

“What we need are your excavators, payloaders, bulldozers, and backhoes to help us on the ground,” he said on Nov. 9.

READ: Mountain barangays cry for help as shortages persist in Tino’s aftermath

Threats to health

Aside from grappling with road blocks, residents also fear for their health after the typhoon.

In an interview posted by the Cebu People’s Action Center on Nov. 8, a resident of Villa Azalea in Cotcot, Liloan said the odor has worsened with each passing day.

“Ang among problema karon kay among health kay baho na jud siya. Baho sa kaning lapok, mga mananap na nangamatay, ug hugaw, (Our problem now is our health because the stench has become unbearable. It’s from the mud, dead animals, and waste),” she said.

READ: IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Cebu

Limited relief

Aside from clearing operations, residents also appealed for more relief goods.

“On our way [to our subdivision] kay naka bantay mig mga residents nga nangayo ug pang kaon nila, clean clothes, and water, (On our way to the subdivision, we saw residents asking for food, clean clothes, and water),” Tojoy shared.

Typhoon Tino brought torrential rains that made the Cotcot River overflow and inundate Liloan and nearby locales.

READ: Villa del Rio residents recount horror of Typhoon Tino

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP